KIMT
Wind Chill Advisory issued across the area for Monday
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
mystar106.com
❄ Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern Iowa into this evening ❄
…Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa…. Snow has moved into western Iowa and is beginning to push toward the Highway 169 corridor as the clock ticks near 3am. Snowfall will continue to advance eastward over northern and central Iowa early this morning and persist much of the day over the northern half of the state.
cbs2iowa.com
SLIDESHOW: Winter storm blankets eastern Iowa with fresh snow before bitter cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Several inches of snow fell across much of eastern Iowa Saturday, causing travel troubles especially in northeast Iowa. Road conditions quickly deteriorated Saturday morning as the snow moved in. Bands of heavier snow made it difficult for crews to clear roadways, leading to some crashes on area highways.
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
KTLO
Freezing mix possible beginning Monday night
A chance of freezing precipitation is returning to the Twin Lakes Area. Meteorologist Justin Condrey says there is a slight chance of sleet Sunday night, but the greatest chance will begin Monday night. Listen:. Currently, Condrey says this is a low confidence forecast, and the National Weather Service expects to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 am on Saturday until 3 am on Sunday
RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 pm and will last until 3 am on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Winter Weather Advisory affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth counties.
KCCI.com
Wintry conditions create hazards Saturday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are waking up to flakes falling across the state on Saturday. Road conditions around 8 a.m. show most of the state is at least partially covered with snow. Some areas are completely covered. "Especially watch crossing the roads because people are going to slide...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
kjluradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast
Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday for Carroll and Crawford Counties
(Des Moines) A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop over portions of central into northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday . Carroll and Crawford Counties are on the southern edge of a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight tonight to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest Iowa is NOT included in the Advisory.
allamericanatlas.com
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients.
ourquadcities.com
Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass
GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far. We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them. Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their...
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies in Southeast Wisconsin
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Southeast Wisconsin beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday. Snow showers have already moved into the Badger State Friday morning
