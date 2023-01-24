ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

2023 Super Bowl: Carl Cheffers to lead officiating crew

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X03Dj_0kPhshXo00

Carl Cheffers will be the referee for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this year, the NFL announced Tuesday.

This will be Cheffers's third Super Bowl appearance after he officiated Super Bowl LV in 2021 and Super Bowl LI in 2017. The 62-year-old previously refereed the AFC divisional round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.

Cheffers, who's officiated for 23 years and been a referee for 15, will be joined by seven other officials, four of which has previous Super Bowl experience.

Cheffers is most famously known for leading the staff that threw eight first-half penalty flags against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 which set a Super Bowl record of 95 penalty yards in the first half and six first downs via penalty. The Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tom Brady's first season away from the New England Patriots.

In 17 games this season, Cheffers's crews called 214 penalties for 1,869 yards, according to NFLpenalties.com and profootballreference.com, which averaged to about 14.35 per game. Those total numbers ranked No. 1 among all referees in 2022, according to NFLpenalties.com, whereas his average tied for second in the league. Cheffers mostly called false starts and offensive holding penalties, but also called defensive pass interference 17 times and unnecessary roughness 13 times, which rankedthird for both.

One of the biggest concerns this year has revolved around roughing-the-passer penalties, but Cheffers called only six in 2022, which ranked sixth among his peers. There were multiple controversial calls throughout the season, including a ridiculous one against the New York Giants in the NFC wild-card matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Super Bowl officiating crew has some firsts and lasts

Cheffers's crew has a few veterans and two first-time Super Bowl officials.

Line judge Jeff Bergman is the most tenured official to work a Super Bowl and plans to retire after 30 seasons in the league. Side judge Eugene Hall will be officiating his third Super Bowl in five seasons – the most in that timespan since Tom Sifferman, according to Football Zebras. Umpire Roy Ellison and back judge Dino Paganelli and will also be a part of his third Super Bowl team. Hall and Paganelli were both on Cheffers's staff in 2021.

As for the firsts, down judge Jerrod Phillips will become the first citizen of the Cherokee Nation to be assigned to a Super Bowl, according to Football Zebras. Field judge John Jenkins will also be working his first Super Bowl after nine years in the league.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

When is 2023 Super Bowl: Time, date and location of Super Bowl LVII between Eagles and Chiefs

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII, which will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023Time: 6:30 p.m. ETLocation: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: Fox Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline) Follow: Yahoo Sports App (Apple, Google)
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGAU

Eagles C Jason Kelce takes friendly jab at Chiefs as he sets to face his brother Travis in the Super Bowl

Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce have one Super Bowl ring each. One of them will double his tally in two weeks at the expense of the other. Jason, a center for the Philadelphia, blocked for the Eagles backfield as they cruised past the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC championship, a win that included four Philadelphia rushing touchdowns. Hours later, Travis caught seven passes for 78 yards and a touchdown as his Kansas City Chiefs edged the Cincinnati Bengals in a thriller for the AFC championship. The two will now line up for opposing sides when the Eagles and Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII. They'll be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

Super Bowl 57: Chiefs, Eagles meet for title in Arizona

Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. All he needed was a little shove. Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left — after Cincinnati's Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Mahomes after he was out of bounds — and the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game to make it back to the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGAU

AP Source: Tagovailoa to miss Pro Bowl, still in protocol

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the...
WGAU

Burrow comes up short of leading Bengals back to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Joe Cool's calm demeanor for the Cincinnati Bengals melted on a frigid night against the Kansas City Chiefs. The brilliant Bengals quarterback was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and was unable to drive his team downfield late in the fourth quarter of the AFC title game. That gave the Chiefs a chance in the closing seconds, and Patrick Mahomes made the Bengals pay, setting up Harrison Butker's last-second field goal for a 23-20 victory Sunday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

NFC Championship Game: Eagles roll past 49ers 31-7

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles used a bruising ground game, a strong defensive effort and a gambling coach to punch a ticket to Super Bowl LVII, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 to win Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The victory, witnessed by first lady Jill Biden, Anaheim Angels...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was forced to rely on his badly sprained right ankle rather than his strong right arm when the Kansas City Chiefs were desperately driving with a chance to win the AFC championship. The All-Pro quarterback, missing three wide receivers to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGAU

2023 NFL playoffs: Eagles win NFC championship, book trip to Super Bowl with rout of banged-up 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy had to leave the game in the first half with an elbow injury. He returned in the third quarter after backup Josh Johnson was ruled out with a concussion. The Eagles defense never relented, nor did their run game, which saw Miles Sanders, Jalen Hurts and Boston Scott each score rushing touchdowns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

4 of NFL's best TEs on display in conference title games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target.
WGAU

Trent Williams bodyslams K'von Wallace to turf; both players ejected as tempers flare in Eagles blowout

After 56 minutes of frustrating 49ers football, tempers flared in Sunday's NFC championship game. With the game all but over in Philadelphia's favor, the Eagles stopped San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey short of a first down on a third-down run late in the fourth quarter. Multiple scrums broke out after the play, ultimately leading to ejections for both teams.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

AFC Championship Game: Chiefs beat Bengals 23-20

KANSAS CITY. Mo. — Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal with three seconds left on Sunday lifted Kansas City to a 23-20 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, sending the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs will face off against the Eagles on Feb....
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGAU

In worst possible moment, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan ran into the QB problem he couldn't resolve

PHILADELPHIA — For all the genius of Kyle Shanahan this season — all the mistakes, confidence, arrogance and winning — the NFL's laws of averages suggested there had be a bottom to his quarterback bag. The only question was whether the San Francisco 49ers head coach could evade the moment, maybe outrun it, trick it or wizard it away and keep this improbable roll going.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGAU

Brock Purdy, 49ers ousted by Eagles in NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Brock Purdy's magical run from being the last pick in the NFL draft to winning his first seven starts for the San Francisco 49ers ended when Haason Reddick knocked him out in the first quarter of the NFC championship game. Purdy was forced to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
115K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy