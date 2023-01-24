Read full article on original website
Sony falsely lied to the US government in regards to the parity of call of duty according to Microsoft
The Activision Blizzard acquisition deal by Microsoft is expected to be a major move in video game business. It involves regulators from not only the US, but also Europe and the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, Sony, a major detractor against this deal, provided the people in Brussels incorrect information. Reading: Phil...
Media: The head of the PlayStation spoke with the European Commission about Activision Blizzard’s Activision Blizzard
According to Reutershead, PlayStation reporter Jim Ryan spoke to the head of the European Commission, Margret Vestager, about the acquisition of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. The details of the meeting were not disclosed. However, since Sony criticized this issue earlier, Ryan didn’t speak to the public as a support for...
Microsoft accuses Sony of lying to the EU regulators about the possibility that Call of Duty is exempt from the PlayStation
Frank Shaw, vice-président, Communications Group Microsoft declared that Sony lied to the EU’s regulators while negotiating a deal with Activision Blizzard. According to the indictment, Sony alleges that Microsoft didn’t offer to keep the series going. Call of Duty on consoles PlayStation after the merger was done. As Shaw said, such a statement isn’t true. Microsoft has repeatedly stated that it isn’t going to make Call of Duty a major issue of the Xbox, because it’s just unprofitable. The company announced plans to release the games for Nintendo within the next 10 years. While Smith pointed out that Microsoft is prepared to provide similar obligations to other platforms, they are legally binding to the US, the UK, and the European Union regulators.
