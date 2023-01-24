Frank Shaw, vice-président, Communications Group Microsoft declared that Sony lied to the EU’s regulators while negotiating a deal with Activision Blizzard. According to the indictment, Sony alleges that Microsoft didn’t offer to keep the series going. Call of Duty on consoles PlayStation after the merger was done. As Shaw said, such a statement isn’t true. Microsoft has repeatedly stated that it isn’t going to make Call of Duty a major issue of the Xbox, because it’s just unprofitable. The company announced plans to release the games for Nintendo within the next 10 years. While Smith pointed out that Microsoft is prepared to provide similar obligations to other platforms, they are legally binding to the US, the UK, and the European Union regulators.

16 HOURS AGO