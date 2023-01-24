ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Classified records found at Mike Pence’s home in Indiana

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llBZo_0kPhsSFn00

Documents with classified markings were found last week at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana, according to multiple reports.

Greg Jacob, an attorney for Pence, said in a letter to the National Archives that the discovery appeared to include “a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration,” according to The Associated Press.

“Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence,” Jacob said in the letter. He added that the former vice president “understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry.”

The discovery was first reported by CNN.

Jacob said Pence hired an outside lawyer with experience handling classified records to review documents at his home after records were recently found at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware, according to the AP and The New York Times.

It was not immediately clear what the classified documents contained or at what level they were classified. Jacob said the attorney reviewing Pence’s records stopped looking when it became clear they were looking at classified documents, the Times reported.

Last year, Pence told the AP that he did not take any classified records with him “to my knowledge” when he left office. In an interview earlier this month with Fox Business News, he described a “formal process” that he said he underwent daily to review classified documents while serving as Trump’s vice president.

“Before we left the White House the attorneys on my staff went through all the documents at both the White House and our offices there, and at the vice president’s residence to ensure that any documents that needed to be turned over the National Archives, including classified documents, were turned over,” Pence said in the interview. “So, we went through a very careful process.”

The recent discovery is the latest in a string of similar instances that have raised questions about how classified records are handled by officials. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed special counsels to investigate how Biden and former President Donald Trump handled classified documents after officials learned of documents found at a former office used by Biden in Washington and his home in Wilmington, and at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The National Prayer Breakfast, one of the most visible and long-standing events that brings religion and politics together in Washington, is splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades, due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive. The organizer...
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

Israel prepares to demolish home of Palestinian gunman

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel on Sunday sealed the home of an east Jerusalem man who killed seven people outside a synagogue, in a preliminary step ahead of the expected demolition of the building, as two Palestinian men died from Israeli fire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet approved...
WGAU

Man who claimed he had bomb near Capitol pleads guilty

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A man who caused evacuations and an hourslong standoff with police on Capitol Hill when he claimed he had a bomb in his pickup truck outside the Library of Congress pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of threatening to use an explosive. Floyd...
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college

SARASOTA, Fla. — (AP) — “Your education. Your way. Be original. Be you.”. That's how New College of Florida describes its approach to higher education in an admission brochure. The state school of fewer than 1,000 students nestled along Sarasota Bay has long been known for its progressive thought and creative course offerings that don't use traditional grades.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

US urges donors to give far more as Somalia faces famine

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — The first U.S. Cabinet member to visit Somalia since 2015 urged the world's distracted donors Sunday to give immediate help to a country facing deadly famine, which she calls "the ultimate failure of the international community." The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations,...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Should federal grants favor highway repair over expansion?

Arizona officials refer to a notoriously congested stretch of desert highway through tribal land as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor, a label that's less about horses than the bustling casino by the same name located just north of where the interstate constricts to four lanes. With the Gila River Indian...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Live Updates | Release of video of Tyre Nichols' beating

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both condemning the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols that ended in his death. The president said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video" of the beating and said people who see it will be “justifiably outraged."
MEMPHIS, TN
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
115K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy