Unsettled weather will be the main focus over Ohio over the next 4 days. We see a lot of clouds lingering here through the weekend. We also count at least two more waves and disturbances coming through the region in that period, and they can bring some snow chances the first one later today and tonight is mostly a MI and Ontario event that may spill a bit of moisture farther south here. With the clouds dominating today it will not take much to trigger scattered snow showers tonight in the north and a few odd flurries through the day elsewhere. Snow totals tonight will only be a coating to an inch, but lake enhanced snows in NE Ohio may be a little bigger. Tomorrow starts with a few breaks in the clouds, but moisture returns overnight tomorrow night and Sunday with scattered snow showers. We can see a coating to 2″ of snow out of that Saturday night-Sunday event with coverage at 80%. We won’t rule out a bit of rain trying to mix in over far southern OH, but cold air is fairly well entrenched over the state, and that make a rain threat rather minimal.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO