The city’s yearly audit was presented and the council questioned how property owners are notified during the condemnation process. The members of Sulphur City Council met in a portable building in the parking lot of a closed Kroger grocery store at 1551 East Napoleon Street. This is their temporary location until the grocery store is renovated to house city departments. It does not appear that any construction is currently in progress.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO