Crypto Noise Puts Further Focus on Binance’s Operations
Regulatory scrutiny post-FTX’s dramatic implosion has prompted a crisis of confidence in other industry actors. Perhaps no other firm has bee affected more so than rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance, itself in no small way responsible for the chain of events that led to FTX’s multi-billion-dollar evaporation in November of last year.
Industry Insiders Agree: Insurance Is Going Digital
--- Across the world, insurance companies and InsurTechs are exploring how to use digital solutions to improve nearly all aspects of the insurance process. In Europe, for example, close to 90% of insurance firms have embarked on some sort of digitization initiative to improve the customer experience, especially for digital-first customers. The use cases are seemingly endless.
Affirm, NuBank, Upstart Lead 6.4% Surge in FinTech IPO Index
The FinTech IPO Index has enjoyed a rebound so far, despite the usual volatility. Year to date, the group is up 22%, buoyed by the past week’s rallies that saw the Index rise by 6.4%. Earnings season has shown that — as evidenced from the banks and the payment...
Surveillance Firm Hawk AI Raises $17M as Financial Crimes Grow
Hawk AI has raised $17 million to boost its fraud prevention and anti-money laundering efforts. The Munich company announced the Series B on Thursday (Jan. 26), saying the funds would help it expand its platform, which uses artificial intelligence and cloud technology to help financial institutions (FIs) detect fraudsters. “Financial...
NY Bill Would Allow Crypto Payments to State Agencies
New York is considering a bill that would let consumers pay state agencies with cryptocurrency. The legislation, now in committee before the state assembly, proposes that crypto be used as “a means of payment of fines, civil penalties, rent, rates, taxes, fees, charges” owed to state agencies, according to the bill, introduced last week by Assemblyman Clyde Vanel.
FinTechs Drive Consumer Financial Well-Being With Enhanced Spend Visibility
Klarna’s new “Money Story” highlights the importance of reviewing spending patterns. The new feature works like a Spotify-style year in review, but instead of showing users the songs they listened to the most, it shows them where they spent the most money, all packaged into the social media-friendly story format.
27 Payments Execs on 2023’s Data-Driven Roadmap
It already feels different, and 2023 is just one month old. What can we expect?. FinTechs and financial institutions are focused on financial wellness initiatives in 2023 to help beset consumers improve their credit, balance their budgets and steady their ships after treading water for a year, with much of that stress concentrated in Q4 as holiday wish lists were confronted with financial reality. Read this all in our new eBook.
Report: Global Smartphone Sales See Largest Drop Ever
Smartphone sales fell worldwide last year as consumers grew more cautious in their spending. That’s according to a recent report by market research firm IDC, which found that worldwide shipments of smartphones dropped 18.3% year over year during the fourth quarter of 2022, the largest ever drop in a single quarter.
How America Would Be Screwed If China Invades Taiwan
The vaunted fleet of the U.S. Navy may not be ready for a conflict with China.A recent analysis found that the U.S. would likely lose a vast number of ships in a war with China over Taiwan, thanks to a narrowing technological advantage. And experts say the U.S. fleet of over 490 ships is also losing its edge in numbers compared to China’s fleet of 661 vessels.“We are nowhere near adequately prepared,” said William Toti, who led the Navy’s anti-submarine China strategy before his retirement. “I fear that we've awakened a sleeping giant. They have more ships than we do....
Visa Q1 Led by Travel Surge and 20% New Payment Volume
Visa reported fiscal first quarter results that showed continued strides in new payment flows, including Visa Direct and contactless payments. Payments volume for the three months ending Dec. 31 increased 7% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis. Cross-border volume, excluding intra-Europe, was up 31%. As had been seen...
Unifiedpost and Munich Re Partner on Invoice Financing in Europe
Unifiedpost and Munich Re have teamed up to provide invoice financing in Europe. The new strategic partnership will bring together Belgium-based Unifiedpost’s eInvoicing technology and customer base with Munich Re’s insurance expertise and financial capacity, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. The invoice financing...
Finance Leaders Invest in Modernization, Take Aim at ‘Technical Debt’
The B2B payment landscape is in the midst of a pivotal migration toward modern solutions. This, as decades-old legacy platforms and historically siloed finance office operations are creating a mounting technical debt that negatively impacts business planning and development cycles, hinders speed to market, as well as strains B2B ecosystem relationships with accounting and bill pay solutions that talk past each other.
Atlantic Money Says Wise Delisted It From Price Comparison Website
Atlantic Money has accused international money transfer service Wise of stifling competition. In a statement on its website on Friday (Jan. 27), the foreign exchange (FX) startup expressed its frustration at being delisted from Wise’s price comparison service, which allows consumers to compare the cost of cross-border transfers from different providers.
Trustly Completes Ecospend Acquisition to Grow Open Banking in UK
Trustly has closed its acquisition of Ecospend to grow its offerings in the United Kingdom. The acquisition brings together Trustly’s global payments platform for digital account-to-account (A2A) transactions and Ecospend’s payment initiation services and data services, Trustly said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “This is an...
Suppli Raises $3.1M to Grow AR Platform for Construction Industry
Suppli has raised $3.1 million in seed funding to grow its platform for construction suppliers. The platform enables independent construction material suppliers and distributors to digitize their accounts receivable (AR) processes and offer their customers online payment and credit, Suppli said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Trade credit...
Stripe Punts Decision on IPO Till Next Year Amid Economic Gloom
The public may soon be able to buy shares in payments processor Stripe. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Jan. 26) that Stripe is considering either going public or allowing employees to sell their shares within the next 12 months. Stripe is more likely to conduct a direct listing...
Tenable to Invest Up to $25M in Early-Stage Cybersecurity Firms
Tenable will invest up to $25 million in startups that can help its cybersecurity efforts. Those ventures will be part of the company’s new corporate investment Tenable Ventures, the firm said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 26). “Tenable Ventures will focus globally on early-stage startups developing novel capabilities...
Visa Cooperates With DOJ Antitrust Probe Into Debit Card Practices
The U.S. Justice Department is continuing its investigation into Visa's debit card practices. The payments giant is cooperating with the probe, which is "seeking additional documents and information focusing on U.S. debit and competition with other payment methods and networks," Visa said in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing Friday (Jan. 27).
Global Processing Services Names Ex-Visa Exec Jim McCarthy to New Role
Global Processing Services (GPS) has added two members to its leadership team. The global payments technology platform has appointed former Visa executive Jim McCarthy to the newly created role of executive vice president — global head of sales and product and Kevin Fox as chief revenue officer, GPS said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release.
How Consumers Decide Which Bills Get Paid and Which Bills Get Skipped
When times get tough, overstretched consumers must sometimes make hard decisions about which bills to pay first — and which ones to leave unpaid. Although it is well known that the importance of affected services is a critical differentiator in this decision-making process, another factor has a significant impact: friction in the bill payment process.
