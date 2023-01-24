RedDeerGames announced today they will have nOS: new Operating System for you to download on Nintendo Switch. Although technically it isn’t a game, it completely transforms all your basic tasks into a fun display and many choices that help you do what you need. You can design it to look whatever you wish to make, with your lifestyle and plans, and you can also customize your apps on regular basis. From there, you can use it just as you would your normal desktop browser, or whatever you don’t have on your mobile, only now it’s on Nintendo Switch. While we’re certain that people scoff with the idea of putting work on a gaming device, it’s really a cool idea to people who travel more with their Switch than with a planner or use their phones to keep track of things. The app is only $2.

2 DAYS AGO