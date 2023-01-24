Read full article on original website
2 Injured After Shooting at E. Wichita Nighclub
Two people were injured in a shooting in East Wichita Saturday night. Police said the incident happened at the Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg around 10:45 p.m. Two victims, ages 34 and 36, were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita.
Wichita Woman Critically Injured in Drive-By Shooting
Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 57-year-old Wichita woman early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of South George Washington Blvd just after 3:30 a.m.. There they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, but she is currently in stable condition.
Kellogg Crash Leaves One Dead
A 22-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash near Kellogg and Washington Sunday morning. Wichita Police responded to the area around 7:40 a.m. and found the woman unresponsive inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the woman was traveling in westbound on Kellogg when...
South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide
A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
Wichita Police Chief Issues Statement Following Release of Tyre Nichols’ Video
Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan released a statement following the release of video footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five members of the Memphis Police Dept. Sullivan described the incident as “horrific,” saying he was “shocked and sickened” by the actions of the involved officers. Sullivan extended...
Woman Arrested Following Shooting in Old Town that Injured 3
A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Old Town early Saturday morning. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Officers patrolling the Old Town area reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live (101 N. Rock Island Ave.) When police arrived, a...
Woman Charged in October Crash that Injured 7 Says She Was Attempting Suicide
A woman allegedly responsible for last fall’s multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita says she was trying to kill herself. On October 23rd, 27-year-old Paloma Bella Adame was traveling at speeds near 120 mph in her subcompact SUV when it crashed near Kellogg and 143rd, injuring 7 people. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time and reportedly suffered a broken leg in the crash.
Parents Formally Charged After Toddler Accidentally Shoots Mother in Foot
Two people arrested after a Wichita toddler got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot his mother in the foot have been formally charged. The mother, 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon M. Jones appeared in Sedgwick County District Court on Thursday. They each face one count of aggravated child endangerment. Their bonds were set at $25,000.
2 Men and Dog Rescued After Their Boat Capsized on Cheney Lake
Two men and a dog were rescued early Saturday morning after their boat capsized on Cheney Lake. The Reno County Fire District 9 responded to the scene around 6 a.m., along with a water rescue team from the Hutchinson Fire Department. When they arrived, that found the two men holding...
Kansas Day activities planned statewide
Kansas celebrates its 162nd birthday on Sunday, January 29th, and a number of events have been scheduled across the state for Kansas Day. The Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita scheduled an open house on Saturday, January 28th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The open house event features programs at the Center, including the Walk With Wildlife and Art on the Trail. There will also be Kansas trivia and information on volunteer opportunities.
Boil Advisory Issued for Garden Plain
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a boil water advisory early Saturday morning for the City of Garden Plain public water supply system in Sedgwick County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or...
WSU Announces 2023 Gore Scholarship Recipients
Wichita State University announced the 2023 recipients of the Harry Gore Memorial Scholarships. Each student will receive a $64,000 scholarship to attend Wichita State University in August 2023. Maley Hansen (Wichita North High School), Lesly Hernandez (Maize High School) and Jayden Island (Derby High School) are this year’s recipients of...
