Agency holding meeting: Calcasieu Parish Planning and Zoning Board. The Planning and Zoning Board granted variances and exceptions. This meeting took place at 1015 Pithon Street in the Calcasieu Parish Government Building, on the first floor in the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting room. Board President Kirk Smith went over policies and rules of procedure and stated that meetings are recorded by the Calcasieu Parish government channel and are available to view on Wednesdays and Thursdays following the meeting. The Parish also live streams the meetings on Facebook.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO