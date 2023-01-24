Read full article on original website
Calcasieu Parish Planning and Zoning Meeting 1/17/2023
Agency holding meeting: Calcasieu Parish Planning and Zoning Board. The Planning and Zoning Board granted variances and exceptions. This meeting took place at 1015 Pithon Street in the Calcasieu Parish Government Building, on the first floor in the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting room. Board President Kirk Smith went over policies and rules of procedure and stated that meetings are recorded by the Calcasieu Parish government channel and are available to view on Wednesdays and Thursdays following the meeting. The Parish also live streams the meetings on Facebook.
Sulphur City Council Meeting 1/9/23
The city’s yearly audit was presented and the council questioned how property owners are notified during the condemnation process. The members of Sulphur City Council met in a portable building in the parking lot of a closed Kroger grocery store at 1551 East Napoleon Street. This is their temporary location until the grocery store is renovated to house city departments. It does not appear that any construction is currently in progress.
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Meeting 1/19/23
Documenter: Carl M. Ambrose Jr. Agency holding meeting: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Thirteen buildings were up for demolition. The crowd was sparse for the meeting, waiting for the conclusion of an earlier meeting in the Police Jury chambers. However, a few conversations and greetings were exchanged that concluded as the meeting was to begin.
Sulphur Home Rule Charter Commission Meeting 12/13/22
Agency holding meeting: City of Sulphur Home Rule Charter Commission. For nearly two hours, the commission worked through multiple articles of the charter, continued to debate the best form of public input outside of meetings, and swore in a new member. The Scene. The first public meeting of the City...
