Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
zip06.com
Great Growth for Read to Grow
As Branford-based Read to Grow celebrates 23 years of incorporation in 2023, this non-profit’s mission to help build literacy and language skills from birth has grown greatly. One very noticeable element of growth arrived in September, 2022, when RTG launched its eye-grabbing Bookmobile, which can literally drive literacy-building books...
zip06.com
NBPD Counting on Community Support for Bare Necessities Diaper Drive
In a community that always comes through to support efforts of its police department, North Branford Chief of Police Kevin Halloran said a big boost in donations is the goal for North Branford Police Department’s (NBPD) participation in this year’s Shoreline Law Enforcement Diaper Drive. The department is...
zip06.com
North Branford Rotary Honors Students of the Month
The North Branford Rotary Club has recently restarted their “Student of the Month” recognition dinners at Nataz in North Branford. Students and their families are invited to attend the dinner meetings hosted by the Rotary. North Branford High School (NBHS) departments nominate students for this special recognition event.
zip06.com
Sugar Season is Coming Soon
Early to mid-February usually marks the beginning of the maple sugaring season in Connecticut, weather permitting. The folks running the Parmelee Farm Sugarhouse at Parmalee Farm, 465 Route 81, Killingworth, expect their season to start in mid-February and run through mid-March. Stay tuned, and we’ll let you know when we hear more!
Eyewitness News
100,000 chickens die in Bozrah egg farm fire: Salvation Army
BOZRAH, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews battled a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Officials said the fire was at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Officials say a 400′x50′ chicken coop was lost, but another 13 chicken coops were saved during the fire. The Salvation Army...
zip06.com
Post 66 Presents Quilts of Valor
Quilts of Valor is a national organization with many local chapters. The local chapter works out of American Legion Post 66 in Clinton at their invitation. Their mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. The Quilts of Valor Foundation...
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residents
Hoping to start a new business, Carmen Quiroga opened a new breakfast spot in Coventry, Connecticut earlier this month. She named her diner and coffee shop "Woke Breakfast and Lunch". (source)
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
darientimes.com
West Haven shoreline's 'iconic' Chick's Drive-In sign is no more
WEST HAVEN — For almost a decade, the 20-foot Chick's Drive-In sign beckoned beachgoers and drivers along West Haven's shoreline to a vacant restaurant. For 65 years, the iconic restaurant grilled split hot dogs on Beach Street, before closing in 2015 per the request of founder Joseph "Chick" Celentano upon his death.
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
zip06.com
Before Dawn
You’ve got to be an early riser to catch up with members of F3 Nation, a workout group comprised of local men with the intent of the “invigoration of male community leadership.” Members gathered at Madison Town Campus on Jan. 20 for an intensive early morning workout. Here, (from left) Rob Derry of Clinton, Ted Brereton of Branford, and Jason Engelhardt of Madison run up to their partners to trade places during a team exercise.
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
25 families without a home from large building fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire is currently working on a large building fire in the city's North End.
Superintendent addresses inappropriate online behavior by former employee in Longmeadow school
The Superintendent of Longmeadow Public Schools sent an email to parents regarding "inappropriate online behavior" from a former employee.
Willard Correctional Institution set to close in Enfield
Not too far from the Lego headquarters, it was announced that the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing later this year.
Restaurant Closing Soon In CT: 'Great Relief', Owner Says
A restaurant in Windham County known for its unique vegan options will soon be taking a sabbatical. Not Only Juice Marketplace and Kitchen, located in Willimantic at 790 Main St. (Route 66), will be closing at the end of March after eight years, according to a Facebook post from the business.&…
zip06.com
Westbrook Police Officer Resigns
A new police officer hired in August has resigned from her position. The town will now look to fill the post again. Last August, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) unanimously voted to hire a third full-time police officer. However, at a BOS meeting on Jan. 10, the board accepted the resignation of Officer Sabine Nyenhuis effective Jan. 20 (after press time).
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing
2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
State says it won’t pay New London for school demolition work
New London officials say Kosta Diamantis told them to hire one company for remediation, but the state says it should have solicited bids.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: I-95 Multi-Car Crash
2023-01-29@1:40am–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A 3-4 car crash reported on I-95 northbound between exits 23 and 24, closer to 23. Nothing showing on the traffic cams. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Comments / 0