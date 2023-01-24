Read full article on original website
State College
No Free Lunch: Bair warns of challenges for fire, EMS services
Steve Bair loves helping people, but he acknowledges that he isn’t a fan of waiting to see the results of his work. So, what better way to contribute than in the fire service?. Bair first volunteered in 1975 at age 17 in Lower Paxton Township and was quickly hooked.
State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County stayed at the low community level for COVID-19 for the second consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s update on Thursday night. While new cases ticked up, hospitalizations linked to the virus declined as the county remained at the low level for the 18th time in 19 weeks.
State College
Black History Project uncovering county stories
Bellefonte is celebrated for its role in the Underground Railroad, and for the Quaker ironmasters who assisted and employed Blacks fleeing slavery. Far less is known about the daily lives and contributions of Blacks in Centre County during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, including those who played crucial roles in Underground Railroad operations.
Clearfield County police departments to merge into one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
abc23.com
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
State College
Penn State Has Not Reimbursed Pa. State Police for Security at Proud Boys Event
STATE COLLEGE — Pennsylvania State Police sent 70 employees to Penn State’s University Park campus in October to provide additional security for an event featuring one of the founders of the Proud Boys, a violent extremist group. But unlike the local police departments that assisted Penn State police...
Woman charged for failing to pay for hair services
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman was charged for theft of services after she left a beauty store without paying the $234 charged for a haircut and highlights. State police at Selinsgrove say Cassie Barge, 34, of Selinsgrove, had the services done on Jan. 9 at Ulta Beauty at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. Barge brought other items to pay for to the checkout counter, but she failed to have the cashier ring up her salon services, police say. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
wccsradio.com
WINTER STORM DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA, WESTMORELAND COUNTIES
The winter storm that made its way through the area yesterday caused some damage in Indiana County and nearby Derry Township in Westmoreland County. Indiana County 911 reports that there were two reports for trees down in Indiana County, one in East Wheatfield Township at 12:06 PM and the other about six minutes later in Armagh Borough. There were also reports of utility lines down at 4:05 PM in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire fighters responded to that, but before then, they were called in to Westmoreland County to help with various incidents, including a reported structure fire on Georgina Drive in Derry. Their response was cancelled as crews were en route.
Police seek man with multiple warrants in Northumberland County
Watsontown, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit are searching for 35-year-old Rick Alan Waugaman, who is wanted on a warrant out of Northumberland County for persons not to possess firearm, firearms not to be carried w/out license, and resisting arrest. According to police, Waugaman also has multiple additional warrants from Watsontown Police Department for fleeing and eluding, as well as PFA violations. Police said Waugaman is known to be in the Milton and Watsontown area operating a green ATV. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
Barn catches fire in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Lycoming County, and investigators say this blaze follows two other fires on properties owned by the same person. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. along Route 973 in Hepburn Township, near Jersey Shore. Officials were...
Former fire chief sentenced in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The former chief of the Strong Volunteer Fire Company in Mount Carmel will spend the next one to four years in state prison. Kevin Mains was sentenced Friday in Northumberland County. He pleaded guilty last October to sexual assault. This comes after police say Mains...
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital following a rollover crash on RT 56 in Johnstown Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 25 on RT 56 at the bypass area of the Singer Road overpass, according to Cambria County 911. One person was taken to Conemaugh […]
Suspect steals more than $1,400 of tools from victim's workshop
Linden, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say someone broke into a victim's workshop and stole multiple power tools worth $1,404. The burglary occurred between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 and 3 p.m. Jan. 6 at a property on Little League Road in Limestone Township. Items taken include a Dewalt power drill, Husqvarna chainsaw, Dewalt dry wall gun, Pittsburg socket set, Dewalt 20-volt batteries, and a Skil saw 20-volt, The suspect also damaged a wooden door frame. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 and reference incident number PA23-26061.
Police search for answers after Cambria County woman’s mailbox was blown up
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are gathering information after a woman reported her mailbox had been destroyed by an explosive. An unknown explosive was used to blow up a Carrolltown woman’s mailbox sometime between Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 2:30 p.m., according to troopers. After canvassing the neighborhood, no […]
2 homes heavily damaged after fire in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Crews were on the scene of a two-structure fire in Big Run Wednesday night. One home was left destroyed and the other was heavily damaged after the fire on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As crews were responding during the night both lanes between Mill Street and Pennsylvania Avenue were closed according […]
Catalytic converter thefts reported in Union County
Union County, Pa. — State police at Milton are investigating several recent catalytic converter thefts in Union County. Police say the incidents occurred from late December through mid-January. Between Dec. 25 and Jan. 9, suspects removed catalytic converters from two Ford trucks parked at New Enterprise Stone and Lime on Dales Quarry Road in Buffalo Township. A second incident was reported at the 400 block of Reitz Boulevard in Union Township. The victim told police someone removed a catalytic converter from a 2016 Ford Transit van between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. A third incident was reported on Jan. 9 at the 300 block of Hill School Road in Kelly Township. The victim told police someone took the catalytic converter from his 2012 Ford. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
‘This is our worst nightmare’: Emergency responders treat one of their own in Perry County fire
A first responder was seriously hurt in a Tuesday fire that also destroyed their Perry County home, authorities said. The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. and quickly went to a second-alarm on the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in Spring Township, according to dispatch logs and the Landisburg Volunteer Fire Department.
X-ray film worth over $2k stolen in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft case out of Horton Township where x-ray film was stolen. Approximately $2,000 worth of x-ray film was stolen from Archives Management Warehouse in Brockport, which is located at the 4600 block of Route 219. Details remain limited at this time, though troopers said they […]
igbnorthamerica.com
Pennsylvania approves license for new Bally’s casino
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) voted unanimously to award a license to SC Gaming OpCo to construct a new land-based casino in College Township, Centre County. Ira Lubert, owner of SC Gaming OpCo, secured the rights to construct a casino at the site in September 2020 with a winning bid of $10.0m. Lubert filed an application with the PGCB in January of 2021 to locate the casino in a 94,000sq ft space that formerly housed Macy’s Department Store at the Nittany Mall.
