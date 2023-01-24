Read full article on original website
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®Louisville, KY
Kentucky Derby 2023 Festival Event Tickets Now On Sale
It may still be winter, but the Kentucky Derby isn’t far off and tickets for all the festival events are now on sale. “We know everyone is ready for spring and we can’t wait to celebrate our favorite time of year,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO, in a news release. “Many of our ticketed events do sell out quickly. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early so they don’t miss out!”
Nulu Bock Fest & Wurst Fest Returns To Louisville March 25
One of Louisville’s favorite festivals, Nulu Bock Fest, returns on March 25, and one of the coolest and maybe more unusual attractions is goat racing. But there’s also beer, sausage, a farmers’ market and live music to check out. Nulu Bock Fest continues an annual Spring ritual...
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (1/27)
$93 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Angsty, often-gentle rock that’ll stir the memories and heartstrings of anyone who was involved in certain online communities (IYKYK) in 2012 or so. The band Momma will open. Portal. $10 | 7-12 p.m. KY Underground presents a hip-hop showcase...
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (1/27)
$40.37 | Doors at 7 p.m., stories at 8 p.m. The Moth is all about live storytelling — but who’s the best live storyteller in Louisville? This event’s theme might be “FALL FROM GRACE,” but one of the ten contestants will leave victorious. Art Sanctuary.
Louisville’s Classic Punk Dive, Mag Bar Is Hosting Music Fest in July
So this is a bit far off but save the dates! Mag Bar is hosting their Mag Bar Music Fest again this year. From Jul. 20-23, they are planning four days of live, genre-spanning music and “good times” in the space they are calling the Magnoliadome. Mag Bar has come a long way from ripped seats and dusty pool tables.
KMAC Museum in Louisville Hosting Couture Launch Party To Showcase Artists
The KMAC Museum has announced the artists for its 2023 KMAC Couture show and will be hosting a launch party Thursday night to celebrate. You can enjoy food, drinks, music and get to know the artists at the free event, which runs Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the museum at 715 West Main St., in Louisville.
‘Kiss From A Rose’ Singer Seal Is Coming To Louisville And Bringing The Buggles
Are you prepared to get a “Kiss From a Rose?” How about seeing Seal singing it live in concert? Well, don’t go “Crazy” but the man, himself, is coming to the Louisville Palace on May 7 with The Buggles of “Video Killed the Radio Star” fame. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this morning.
Meet LEO’s Upcoming Cover Artist, Louisville’s Alexis ‘Stix’ Brown As She Explores What A Black Future Means
Alexis ‘Stix’ Brown creates with personas but always as herself. Her cover for LEO’s Black Future/Winter A&E issue, debuting on Wednesday, comes from her as Stix the Stitching Mime. LEO has spent time with Brown before during her “Interlocutor” residency at New Albany’s Carnegie Center in 2021. Since then, Brown has been creating and selling her artwork, sock monkeys, seed packets, and coloring pages. Much of it centered on her desire to address and deal with ways that humans can heal and be healed. LEO got a chance to speak with Brown via email about the idea of a Black future, opportunities and art. Here is Alexis ‘Stix’ Brown’s uncut interview.
Louisville Zoo’s Wild Lights Returns With New Lanterns And 50,000 LED Bulbs
Wild Lights is returning to the Louisville Zoo Mar. 10 and running through May 21. Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. The glowing spectacular returns with an almost entirely new group of lanterns. Visitors to the Zoo will be able to travel around the world as they travel the 1.4 miles sound the Zoo. See famous landmarks, plants and animals from around the globe.
Where’s Ethan Hawke? 11 Places In Kentucky Where Fans Have Spotted The Actor/Director
Actor-turned-director Ethan Hawke is in Louisville filming "Wildcat," a movie about the life of writer Flannery O'Connor. The movie will star his daughter Maya Hawke (whom you might know from "Stranger Things") as well as actors Laura Linney, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman (son of late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman), Alessandro Nivola, and more, with filming locations around Jefferson, Shelby, and Marion Counties.
Greenberg: Louisville To Invest More Than $30 Million In ‘Historic’ Bid To Address Homelessness, Affordable Housing
In what he described as a “historic” announcement, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said Thursday that the city will invest more than $30 million in addressing homelessness and affordable housing. The funds will be split between eviction prevention and creating new affordable housing units. Additionally, Greenberg said, the city...
Beshear, oil and gas leaders pitch using fossil fuels to make hydrogen fuel in Kentucky
This story is by the Kentucky Lantern, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. More of Kentucky Lantern’s work can be found at kentuckylantern.com. Follow them on Facebook and Twitter. Gov. Andy...
Ex-Louisville Jail Officer Sentenced To Federal Prison For Beating Detainee
A former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for a 2020 incident in which he beat a pretrial detainee to the point the man’s jaw broken. The Department of Justice announced the sentencing of Darrell Taylor, 32, in a press...
