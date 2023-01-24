Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Ranks Among Top States for Haunted Homes in the U.S.
With the long and rich history of the state of Massachusetts, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bay State would have a reputation for having some rumored haunted spots throughout the state. But what about haunted 'homes'? It turns out that in Massachusetts, there is a really good probably that if you are in the market for buying in a home, that house you're looking to buy might just be haunted.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Some Interesting Statistics Regarding MA Drivers
It's no secret: Dangerous drivers continue to fill the roadways throughout America. In this "so-called" 21st century, automakers are working diligently to improve car safety with advanced features and systems to protect occupants in their vehicles. Unfortunately, some traffic accidents are unavoidable. Most of us have been there, cruising down the highway at the posted speed limit (65 mph), only to be cut off or beeped at by a driver who refuses to abide by the rules of the road. When we catch a glimpse of a Massachusetts license plate, the first phrase that usually comes to mind is “M***hole.” Are these drivers the type that make us cringe? And, are they really as bad as most of us think? Here are some interesting results:
Mega Millions Lottery Winner of $31 Million Sold in Western Massachusetts
Massachusetts loves its lottery tickets. Just last year, we found out that the Bay State spends more on lottery than any other state in the U.S. Perhaps that could be due to so many winners, like the winning ticket in Mega Millions that was recently sold in a town in Western Massachusetts.
Massachusetts’ Wealthiest Person Is Worth A Cool $20 Billion; No, It’s Not Robert Kraft
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard some chatter regarding the big Mega Millions winning ticket being sold in Belchertown, MA on Tuesday at a local Stop & Shop there. Massachusetts has sold merely winning tickets (jackpot) since Mega Millions' inception. This time the winning ticket...
Eligible MA Homeowners & Renters Could Receive Something Extra!
Massachusetts residents: Did you know that you can pick up some extra "MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH! How you ask? Here's the scoop on this optimistic piece of good news: Up to $50,000 per household is available to qualified applicants courtesy of the Homeowner Assistance Fund which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States as this benefit prevents COVID-related housing instability. The federally funded program provides much needed relief given the criteria through state administrators.
This Is When Massachusetts Should Call ‘988’ Instead Of ‘911’
It's January. It's gray. It's cold and snowy. For some people winter is great time, but for some, it's time of mental discomfort. SAD or Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons. SAD begins and ends at about the same times every year. If you're like most people with SAD, your symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping your energy and making you feel moody. -mayoclinic.org.
This Burger Joint Needs to Open a MA Location in the Berkshires?
The state of Massachusetts was greeted with some good news recently regarding the Shake Shack franchise. There are now 13 Shake Shack locations within the Bay State! However, none of them are on the western side of the state! That also means that the Berkshires has absolutely zero Shake Shacks!
Delicious! This is Massachusetts’ Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you haven't hit the store for your special someone yet, time is running out. Massachusetts residents are heading out in droves to pick up the Valentine's Day classics and they're willing to spend some money. Lots of money in fact. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion this year on Valentine's Day between cards, gifts, candy, and an evening out. That's up from the $21.8 billion they spent last year.
One Adult, Two Teens Arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl, Illegal Guns in Western Massachusetts
The Massachusetts State Police arrested three suspects accused of trafficking drugs and carrying illegal firearms in Massachusetts last week. According to reports from Massachusetts State Troopers, at approximately 10 p.m. on January 16, Trooper Anthony Levigne, assigned to Shelburne Falls barracks, was patrolling Route 91 in Greenfield when he observed a gray Subaru Impreza with a defective license plate light. Trooper Levigne activated his blue lights and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
One Of MA’s BEST “Hole In The Wall” Eateries Is In The Berkshires
You are probably wondering to yourself: What is a "hole in the wall" restaurant? the official definition states it is either a restaurant, local shop or establishment that is inconspicuous in nature and easily overlooked. But that is NOT the case for a local eatery located in the heart of North Adams that has been a frequent stop for loyal and true customers from The Berkshires and beyond since 1917.
The Davisson Brothers Band Show Home State Pride in ‘Mountain High’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
The Davisson Brothers Band’s Chris Davisson didn’t have to go far for the video shoot for the band’s new single “Mountain High.”. “The majority of it was filmed in my backyard,” the proud West Virginian explains during a recent interview with Taste of Country of the place he has called home for the past ten years. “I've got a little piece of property there. So, I ended up filming it behind my house.”
