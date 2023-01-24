It seems that the tour guide season of Cyberpunk 2077 has already ended. The massive murder of Night City rages from the fan-made expansion pack Immersive City. This mod, available on the popular Nexus Mods site, is able to create a new face to the games NPCs, obstructing the gameplay to become very limited by the user interaction. This pack gives the Night City neighborhood, with different levels of strength and health and will become other opponents for a better reputation as the best square player. Expand city is also the location of a given space. You will be able to collect loot from both civilians and police, and thus greatly increase your chances of enrichment.

6 HOURS AGO