OSU football hires new defensive coordinator

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University has announced that a new coach will be joining the football program next year.

Two weeks ago, OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced that he was leaving the university.

Now, the university says it has found his replacement.

On Tuesday, OSU announced that Bryan Nardo was named the new defensive coordinator for Cowboy football.

Also, Joe Bob Clements was promoted to co-defensive coordinator, while Tim Duffie was promoted to defensive passing game coordinator.

Nardo comes to Stillwater after being the defensive coordinator at Gannon University and spent eight seasons as the defensive coordinator for Emporia State.

“I cannot thank Coach Gundy and the rest of the staff enough for their openness throughout this entire process and for trusting me with this responsibility. I am extremely excited to join the rich tradition of Oklahoma State football. I can’t wait to get to work and continue to build upon all of the great things that have been done here throughout history. I spent eight years recruiting the state of Oklahoma, seeing first hand the amount of pride people have in this university’s athletic programs. There’s no better place to be able to represent. I am also thankful for Coach Erik Raeburn and Lisa Goddard McGuirk for the opportunities they presented me with at Gannon. Their trust and belief is something I don’t feel like I will ever be able to truly repay. Gannon is a special place and I loved every day working there. This is an exciting time for my family. Emma, Dominick, Elijah and I are excited to get to Stillwater and begin building relationships within the community.” OSU defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo

Last season, Gannon’s defensive improved in nearly every defensive category. Under his leadership, Gannon recorded its lowest total yards per game allowed in 20 seasons.

“I’m excited about the addition of the Bryan Nardo as our defensive coordinator,” OSU head football coach Mike Gundy said. “He’s a young energetic, bright football coach who brings 10 years of coordinating experience with him. He’s been successful and his innovative system has helped win games everywhere he’s been.”

