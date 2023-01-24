Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Will the fast food chain famous for biscuits and thickburgers open a location in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Related
Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down
When constructing a fence, it’s important to follow directions. The Winnetka Park District recently skipped a step — or three. The district halted work on fencing for two sides of Centennial dog beach after receiving on Jan. 20 a stop work order from the Village of Winnetka, one of three entities that must approve fence […] The post Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down appeared first on The Record.
Trustees approve financial incentive for restaurant, but liquor license sparks debate
While no binding vote was at stake, Wilmette Trustee Dan Sullivan made his position clear during a regular Village Board session Tuesday, Jan. 24. After removing the measure from the consent agenda, Sullivan told his colleagues that he would not support a liquor license for incoming restaurant EvaDean’s Bakery and Cafe, saying the restaurant’s plans […] The post Trustees approve financial incentive for restaurant, but liquor license sparks debate appeared first on The Record.
$10 Million Illinois Mansion Has 9.3 of the Coolest Bathrooms Ever
This Naperville home has a total of 21,000 square feet of living space and a large amount of it is just the home's impressive bathrooms. Forget a house with seven bathrooms, give me the master bath in this $10 million Naperville mansion, and I'd be set. You would be too if you had a shower big enough to wash your car. I can basically remodel about one-third of my home into the master bathroom of this home.
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
Sweetgreen Planning Three New Locations for Chicagoland
The restaurant will be coming to Naperville, Northbrook, and Deer Park
rejournals.com
Only the beginning: Redevelopment continues to trend, with Bridge Industrial to buy Baxter HQ near Chicago
In new news for Chicago Industrial, a Chicago-based developer has announced a contract to buy medical products company Baxter International’s 101-acre headquarters, as demand for space continues to skyrocket. According to Crain’s, Bridge Industrial plans to buy the campus in Deerfield, Illinois, which Baxter put on the market for...
In Reversal by Skokie Officials, Approval of Carvana Vending Machine Tower is Repealed
The Skokie Village Board of Trustees has repealed its approval of Carvana’s 140-foot glass car vending machine. In a letter sent to Carvana executives on Jan. 25, trustees stated that the approval, granted in February 2022, had expired. “Since a period longer than 6 months has lapsed with none...
Village of Mount Prospect suspends vehicle sticker program thanks to tax surplus
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- There is some good news for residents of northwest suburban Mount Prospect.The village announced it is suspending its vehicle sticker program for the year. The reason is that revenue from sales and income taxes far exceeded projections and appears to be continuing on a positive incline.Throughout the year, the village will monitor future revenue to determine if vehicle stickers can be ended permanently.
mysundaynews.com
Wine-and-dine scene expanding in Huntley
HUNTLEY — The new Lincoln House and Co. Wine and Coffee Bar may soon be coming to the former Manny’s Gelato location on Main Street. The owners of the Lincoln Farmstead are the contract purchases of the building at 11808 Main Street. They are hoping for financial assistance through the Village’s Façade Improvement and Small Business Assistance Programs. The Village Board approved moving the assistance requests through the Village’s development review process. The owners hope to be open for business this Spring.
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker announces departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell
CHICAGO (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the upcoming departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, on Friday. Mitchell has overseen Environment, Infrastructure, and Public Safety since the beginning of the Governor’s first term. Prior to serving as Deputy Governor, Mitchell served for six years in the Illinois House...
nadignewspapers.com
Decades-old photo shows Jefferson Park as Kennedy Expressway being built, includes current development site at Long & Argyle, where dairy once stood
As foundations are being poured for nine houses on a former industrial site at 5340-56 W. Argyle St., a decades-old aerial photograph captures much of the area’s history, including a dairy and a business associated with a former alderman. The photograph shows the Kennedy Expressway being built in the...
Chicago mayor candidate reveals tax-the-rich plan that will make the suburbs 'pay their fair share'
Brandon Johnson, a progressive candidate for Chicago mayor, unveiled a plan Monday that would increase taxes on the middle and upper class in an attempt to close racial disparities.
Pritzker won't endorse in Chicago mayor's race
Gov. JB Pritzker has endorsed more than 20 candidates in Chicago’s aldermanic elections, but he did not endorse Mayor Lori Lightfoot for re-election or anyone else running for her job.
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
fox32chicago.com
New survey shows how many Chicago voters want to leave city due to crime increase
CHICAGO - It's no secret that some residents are fed up with Chicago crime, and now a new survey commissioned by AARP shows just how many people are ready to pick up and leave. Eighty-eight percent of voters who are 50 and older said they have considered leaving the city...
Lincoln Park Mansion Regarded As Chicago's Most Luxurious Home On Market For $30 Million
A massive mansion in Lincoln Park often regarded as the most luxurious home on the Chicago real estate market is once again up for sale, now just over $15 million cheaper than it was when previously listed in Feb. 2020. The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 25,000 square foot custom mansion sits on...
Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
hpherald.com
University of Chicago Medicine cancer center to commence construction in fall 2023
"Individuals who live on the South Side of Chicago are twice as likely to die from cancer than those that live anywhere else in America," said Dr. Mitchell Posner, M.D., Physician-in-Chief of University of Chicago Medicine's (UCM) Comprehensive Cancer Center. “And that problem is expected to grow worse in the years ahead.”
NBC Chicago
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
WGNtv.com
Feds: Joliet restaurant, catering company violated child labor laws
JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet restaurant and catering company is being accused of violating federal child labor laws. Federal investigators allege Syl’s Restaurant and Lounge, also known as Premier Events & Banquets Inc., violated child labor laws limiting the number of hours that 14 and 15-year-old employees can work.
Comments / 0