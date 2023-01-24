ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Record North Shore

Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down

When constructing a fence, it’s important to follow directions. The Winnetka Park District recently skipped a step — or three. The district halted work on fencing for two sides of Centennial dog beach after receiving on Jan. 20 a stop work order from the Village of Winnetka, one of three entities that must approve fence […] The post Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
The Record North Shore

Trustees approve financial incentive for restaurant, but liquor license sparks debate

While no binding vote was at stake, Wilmette Trustee Dan Sullivan made his position clear during a regular Village Board session Tuesday, Jan. 24. After removing the measure from the consent agenda, Sullivan told his colleagues that he would not support a liquor license for incoming restaurant EvaDean’s Bakery and Cafe, saying the restaurant’s plans […] The post Trustees approve financial incentive for restaurant, but liquor license sparks debate appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
WBKR

$10 Million Illinois Mansion Has 9.3 of the Coolest Bathrooms Ever

This Naperville home has a total of 21,000 square feet of living space and a large amount of it is just the home's impressive bathrooms. Forget a house with seven bathrooms, give me the master bath in this $10 million Naperville mansion, and I'd be set. You would be too if you had a shower big enough to wash your car. I can basically remodel about one-third of my home into the master bathroom of this home.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Village of Mount Prospect suspends vehicle sticker program thanks to tax surplus

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- There is some good news for residents of northwest suburban Mount Prospect.The village announced it is suspending its vehicle sticker program for the year. The reason is that revenue from sales and income taxes far exceeded projections and appears to be continuing on a positive incline.Throughout the year, the village will monitor future revenue to determine if vehicle stickers can be ended permanently.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
mysundaynews.com

Wine-and-dine scene expanding in Huntley

HUNTLEY — The new Lincoln House and Co. Wine and Coffee Bar may soon be coming to the former Manny’s Gelato location on Main Street. The owners of the Lincoln Farmstead are the contract purchases of the building at 11808 Main Street. They are hoping for financial assistance through the Village’s Façade Improvement and Small Business Assistance Programs. The Village Board approved moving the assistance requests through the Village’s development review process. The owners hope to be open for business this Spring.
HUNTLEY, IL
WAND TV

Gov. Pritzker announces departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell

CHICAGO (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the upcoming departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, on Friday. Mitchell has overseen Environment, Infrastructure, and Public Safety since the beginning of the Governor’s first term. Prior to serving as Deputy Governor, Mitchell served for six years in the Illinois House...
ILLINOIS STATE
nadignewspapers.com

Decades-old photo shows Jefferson Park as Kennedy Expressway being built, includes current development site at Long & Argyle, where dairy once stood

As foundations are being poured for nine houses on a former industrial site at 5340-56 W. Argyle St., a decades-old aerial photograph captures much of the area’s history, including a dairy and a business associated with a former alderman. The photograph shows the Kennedy Expressway being built in the...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law

(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
WILL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Feds: Joliet restaurant, catering company violated child labor laws

JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet restaurant and catering company is being accused of violating federal child labor laws. Federal investigators allege Syl’s Restaurant and Lounge, also known as Premier Events & Banquets Inc., violated child labor laws limiting the number of hours that 14 and 15-year-old employees can work.
JOLIET, IL

