Miami County, IN

WANE-TV

ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

2 Lawrence County women arrested for dealing cocaine, Indiana State Police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Lawrence County women were arrested and charged with dealing cocaine on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. Police stopped a vehicle on State Road 37 in Lawrence County as part of ISP's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness campaign. Troopers spoke to two Bedford women in the vehicle and observed criminal activity, leading to the deployment of K-9 Loki.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Family finds Indiana man dead under off-road vehicle

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities responded to the scene of an off-road vehicle accident Saturday morning after family members located the driver. According to a release, officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of W. McClure Road after family members found a man unresponsive and trapped under an off-road vehicle. The man was identified as Daniel Holly, who was a 46-year-old resident of Martinsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Meth arrest made after traffic stop

A Pike County man was jailed for drug possession and driving while intoxicated. State Police stopped a vehicle on I69 near the Petersburg exit at 7:40 Thursday night. The trooper requested assistance of a K9 because police say the driver, 31-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell, showed signs of impairment. He...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Conviction rates in Marion County

The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTHR

IMPD chief: Beating death of Tyre Nichols a 'despicable act'

INDIANAPOLIS — The chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called the beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers a "despicable act." IMPD Chief Randal Taylor issued a statement Friday night, shortly after the city of Memphis released video of the assault. “As a police officer and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Arrest made in 2018 triple homicide in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a triple homicide that took place back in June of 2018. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was taken into custody at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He’s charged with three counts of murder for the killings of Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston. The news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department did not indicate what led them to arrest Belcher.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two Parke County dogs doing better, owner charged

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Parke County dogs are reportedly on the mend, and their original owner has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies discovered them in need of shelter this week. Tuesday, just before the winter weather arrived to the area, Parke County deputies reported finding two dogs in need of […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

1 Dead, 5 Injured In Thursday Night Crash

One Warsaw man is dead and five other people were injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday night. According to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and emergency personnel responded at 8:13 p.m. Thursday to a reported personal injury crash on Ind. 25 near CR 100S. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved in the collision – a 1996 Toyota SUV driven by Fidel Vasquez, 49, Warsaw, and a 2017 Ford F-150 truck driven by Andrew Wright, 37, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
WTHR

Wheelchair-accessible van stolen from family in Beech Grove

INDIANAPOLIS — A Pittsboro mom is desperately searching for her missing van after it was stolen in Beech Grove earlier this week. Angela Beasley uses it to help transport her 16-year-old son who uses a wheelchair. “I’m frustrated. I’m really frustrated,” Beasley said. On Tuesday, Beasley...
BEECH GROVE, IN

