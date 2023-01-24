ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

Suffield church plans changed after complaints

 5 days ago
St. Joseph’s Church in Suffield. via Historic Buildings of Connecticut

SUFFIELD — In response to criticism from neighboring residents, a developer proposing to turn a former church on South Main Street into apartments brought a revised plan to the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night.

The developer proposed reducing the number of apartments planned for the former St. Joseph’s Church at 140 South Main St. from 16 to 12, with a total of 14 bedrooms, rather than 28.

In addition, developer James McMahon proposed locating the parking for the apartments at the rear of the church property, rather than using the existing parking at 156 South Main St.

Journal Inquirer

Scantic Barn event venue rejected

EAST WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission this week unanimously rejected a controversial application for an event venue at 115 Scantic Road that drew crowds of residents to several public hearing sessions, with most opposed to the plan. The East Windsor Historical Society submitted the application to turn...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland PZC approves changes to sign rules

TOLLAND — The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to accept changes to the town’s regulations regarding signs. During its meeting on Monday, the PZC agreed on three significant changes to the regulations, which are compliant with current state and federal court decisions and case law. There will...
TOLLAND, CT
WTNH

New Britain neighbors against proposed cannabis warehouse

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in New Britain’s Slater Road neighborhood aren’t happy about a new potential neighbor — a 133,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and distribution site. “It smells like a skunk,” said Shelley Vincenzo, who lives in the area. The Rocky Hill-based CCC Construction wants to transform the former Webster Bank building and has […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Bozrah fire officials respond to working fire at chicken farm

BOZRAH, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are responding to an active fire at a commercial chicken farm in Bozrah Saturday afternoon. According to the Bozrah Volunteer Fire Department, the fire broke out at 17 Schwartz Rd. at the 400-ft. Hilldendale Farms. There is smoke visible from Norwich and Montville, News 8 crews reported. The following fire […]
BOZRAH, CT
Bristol Press

Restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies

BRISTOL - Sit-down restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano and city economic development. Caggiano said that the By Carrier project, a 76,000 square foot development on North Main and Hope Street, will include four pre-dedicated spaces for restaurants. The city hopes to attract sit-down restaurants to fill these spaces once they become available.
BRISTOL, CT
ctexaminer.com

Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again

WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

North End's sewer mess is pathetic politics, not racism

For many years Hartford's North End, the heavily Black area of the city, has suffered extensive sewage overflows into basements from its antiquated sewer system, and the other day residents there complained about it again, this time to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The problem is universally acknowledged but nothing is being done about it. According to the Hartford Courant, one community leader calls it "environmental racism," an increasingly fashionable and politically opportunistic complaint.
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson responded to a reported house fire. According to the Monson Fire Department, they received the call about the incident at 12 Pinnacle Road. When Assistant Chief Miller arrived on scene, he extinguished the fire briefly. Officials remained on-scene for approximately...
MONSON, MA
WTNH

Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating shooting at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a shooting took place at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Holyoke Police confirmed that two people are custody at this time. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia added in social media post that one person was injured and that “the area is secure.” He...
HOLYOKE, MA
Eyewitness News

Colman Street, New London closed after motor vehicle accident

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Colman Street in New London is closed after a single vehicle crash. The road is closed between Broad Street and Vauxhall Street. New London fire officials say the driver is a 64-year-old female with a medical condition who went into cardiac arrest. She then struck...
NEW LONDON, CT
Manchester, CT
