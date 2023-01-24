Suffield church plans changed after complaints

St. Joseph’s Church in Suffield. via Historic Buildings of Connecticut

SUFFIELD — In response to criticism from neighboring residents, a developer proposing to turn a former church on South Main Street into apartments brought a revised plan to the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night.

The developer proposed reducing the number of apartments planned for the former St. Joseph’s Church at 140 South Main St. from 16 to 12, with a total of 14 bedrooms, rather than 28.

In addition, developer James McMahon proposed locating the parking for the apartments at the rear of the church property, rather than using the existing parking at 156 South Main St.