Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Police: Idaho substitute teacher arrested for encouraging students to fight in class and videotaping altercations
CALDWELL—On January 26, 2023, a physical fight occurred at Syringa Middle School between two male students in a classroom being taught by Mr. Ettson Arreola, a substitute teacher. Shortly thereafter, two female students fought one another in the same classroom, also in the custody and presence of Mr. Arreola. During these incidents Mr. Arreola, encouraged the students to fight and even video recorded the fight on an electronic device, which...
'Shock and disappointment': Canyon County Sheriff reacts to early release of convicted child kidnapper
IDAHO, USA — The Canyon County Sheriff is outraged over the early release of a convicted kidnapper. Brian Sangjoon Lee was charged for 2nd-degree kidnapping of an 11-year-old Nampa girl. Police say Lee enticed the girl through an online gaming program, and planned to take the girl to his house in California.
Canyon County Sheriff's Office investigating death of 33-year-old inmate
BOISE, Idaho — An investigation is underway after a 33-year-old inmate was found unresponsive and later died at the Dale Haile Detention Center Saturday morning, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office said. According to a news release, a deputy at the facility found the man around 6 a.m. in his...
Caldwell Police: Substitute teacher arrested after recording, encouraging fights at middle school
BOISE, Idaho — A substitute teacher at Syringa Middle School was arrested after allegedly encouraging students to fight in his classroom while recording at least one of the incidents, the Caldwell Police Department said in a news release Friday night. Police said Ettson Arreola "encouraged" the students to physically...
Boise Police stop man using tools on change machines, ATM
BOISE, Idaho — An Emmett man is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor after Boise Police officers caught him breaking into change machines and an ATM Thursday morning, according to a news release. After a sound and motion activated alarm went off inside a closed business on South...
Post Register
Drug bust in Nampa
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit along with the Canyon County Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police arrested a man with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine he intended to traffic and sell. 29 guns, of which three were confirmed to...
Fruitland Police say they have recovered evidence and are testing for DNA
Fruitland police say they have recovered several pieces of evidence and are testing for DNA evidence. Police say they have sent the evidence to a private DNA lab and the results could take some time.
Post Register
SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
eastidahonews.com
‘This is unfair.’ Victims’ families ask judge to reconsider camera ban in Daybell trial
ST. ANTHONY — Family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell are asking a judge to reconsider allowing cameras in the upcoming trial of Chad and Lori Daybell. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy. Their trial, expected to last up to 10 weeks, is scheduled to begin in Ada County on April 3.
Human trafficking training shines a light on issue in Idaho, beyond
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When it comes to human trafficking, education and awareness on the topic is of critical importance. The Nampa Family Justice Center is fully aware of this fact. On Thursday, the center hosted an “Understanding Human Trafficking” training session at the Nampa Police Department to help broaden community perspective on the crime both from local and national standpoints.
Idaho officer fatally shoots man while trying to arrest him
Police say a Boise police officer shot and killed a man while law enforcement officials were trying to take him into custody on alleged felony charges.
KTVB
Man shot, killed by Boise Police officer identified
The man shot by police was identified as 32-year-old Eli Nash. IDOC says on their website a man named Eli Nash is a registered sex offender and fugitive.
Someone in the Treasure Valley Is Posing As A Nampa Police Sgt.
First off, let's salute our local law enforcement for putting up with our BS day in and day out. Secondly, we have to specifically shout out Nampa police for their sense of humor in a situation that I would imagine would be infuriating to an actual officer. Who is Sgt....
Post Register
Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
KTVB
Suspect shot and killed by Boise Police Officer
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A man wanted on felony charges was shot and killed by an officer while being taken into custody after he pulled out a weapon, the Boise Police Department said. Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) joined BPD officers in searching for the...
Idaho lawmakers ask BSU president about inclusion staff, fee increase
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Boise State University President Marlene Tromp faced questioning about the university’s fees, staff positions related to “inclusion and belonging,” and payments to speakers during her presentation to state budget writers Tuesday. In many cases, Tromp did not have the information lawmakers were looking for.
Ammon Bundy makes plea deal in St. Luke's Meridian trespassing case
BOISE, Idaho — On what was to be the first day of his trial on a misdemeanor trespassing charge, Ammon Bundy has made a plea deal in connection with his arrest outside St. Luke's Meridian in March 2022. Bundy, who ran as an independent for Idaho governor in 2022,...
10 car burglaries reported at Boise trailheads over the weekend
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are sounding the alarm after they responded to 10 car burglaries at trailhead parking lots on Saturday. Burglaries were reported at several local trailheads, including the 8th Street extension, Camels Back, Hulls Gulch, Polecat, and Collister. "They happen at different times of the year,...
Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector
BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
You asked: How was Scott Yenor able to speak at Eagle High School?
EAGLE, Idaho — Editor's note -- KTVB is continuing to follow up with students and parents regarding this story. Check back for updates. Students from Eagle High School pushed back at guest speaker Boise State Professor Scott Yenor during their Thursday school lunch hour for talking about "the effect that feminism has had on our society."
