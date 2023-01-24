Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Have you tried any of these popular Houston food challenges?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Aaron Wilson: Texans Have Their Top 2 Candidates, Will They Get Their #1?
Aaron Wilson On Texans Having Their Top 2 HC Candidates, Will They Get Their #1?
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
McClain: When it comes to pursuing DeMeco Ryans, Texans could lose bidding war with Broncos’ Walmart money
If the Texans want to hire Ryans, they should hope Walton and Penner handle the negotiations like their Walmart slogan says: “Save Money, Live Better.”
Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds: 'Best Fit' to Sign with Texans?
Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has earned himself some major money in free agency this offseason.
New York Giants betrayed by legendary NYC landmark after Eagles book Super Bowl trip
Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ win in the NFC Championship game, the New York Giants found out the hard way that
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Gurriel Could Return to Astros
Yuli Gurriel remains a free agent after the Miami Marlins reportedly backed off. Landing with the Houston Astros is a strong possibility.
Top Candidate For Texans Job Has Reportedly Emerged
The Texans have not yet hired a head coach for the 2023 season. That being said, it sounds like a deal could get done fairly soon. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a "top candidate" for the Texans. Ryans is expected to ...
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
3 reasons why the Texans are a more attractive coaching job than the Broncos
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is being courted heavily by the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos. Looking over the past decade, it is understandable why the Broncos job would be better than going back to Houston, where Ryans started out his NFL career as a linebacker from 2006-11 before finishing out with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012-15.
Todd McShay Says Texans ‘Will Do Everything' for Bears' No.1 Pick
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Schefter: Packers would ‘prefer’ to move on from Aaron Rodgers
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers would “prefer” to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The veteran QB has been the subject of frequent trade speculation, drawing interest from the Jets, among other interested teams.
The Houston Texans are the least popular NFL team on TikTok, study says
Almost like the 2022 regular season, the Houston Texans are struggling on TikTok just like on the field.
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears
In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
Houston Rockets draft watch: Non-college prospects with star potential
Victor Wembanyama isn't the only potential franchise-changing talent available.
nfltraderumors.co
DeMeco Ryans Expected To Be Texans Head Coach If All Goes Well With Second Interview
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans is scheduled to have a second interview with the Texans this week and assuming all goes well during the meeting, he’s expected to be the team’s next head coach. According to Adam Schefter, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans...
Marconews.com
Report: Texans will 'do everything they can' to trade up with Bears in 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears should have no shortage of trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. And it could come down to a bidding war between two AFC South rivals. Both the Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are in the market for a quarterback. And while the Colts feel like the best suitor for the Bears — in terms of compensation to move down three spots and still land a stud in the top four — don't count out the Texans.
Astros Hiring of Brown Has Extended Championship Window
The Houston Astros have considerably extended their championship window with the signing of Dana Brown as their new general manager.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Jaguars, Travon Walker, Texans, Titans
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson was impressed with OLB Travon Walker‘s rookie season and was happy the team selected him with the first overall pick. “Everything that we saw in him in the draft process, we’re so thankful that we drafted him, he’s a part of our football team,” Pederson said, via Sports Illustrated.
