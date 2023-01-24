ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Boston 25 News WFXT

Super Bowl 57: Chiefs, Eagles meet for title in Arizona

Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. All he needed was a little shove. Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left — after Cincinnati's Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Mahomes after he was out of bounds — and the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game to make it back to the Super Bowl.
FOX 2

Blues talk with Bally Sports Midwest’s Andy Strickland

With the Blues mired in a four game losing streak and currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne brought Bally Sports Midwest Blues reporter Andy Strickland on the Sports Final set. They talk about the current Blues slump, trade deadlines possibilities that could include star players […]
Bossip

So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away

We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch

Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Pitchfork

Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL

Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
Pitchfork

Coldplay to Perform as SNL Musical Guests

Coldplay are going to perform on the February 4 episode of Saturday Night Live. The episode will be hosted by Pedro Pascal, the actor known for his roles in Narcos, Game of Thrones, and The Mandalorian. Coldplay have performed on Saturday Night Live numerous times, with the band’s most recent...
Pitchfork

Barrett Strong, Motown Singer and Temptations Songwriter, Dies at 81

Barrett Strong, the vocalist known for giving Motown Records its first hit with “Money (That’s What I Want),” and for the songs he wrote for the Temptations, has died, Billboard and Rolling Stone report. His death was confirmed by Motown founder Berry Gordy, who, in a statement shared with Billboard, called his songs “revolutionary.” No cause of death was given. Strong was 81.
Pitchfork

Oscars 2023: Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Mitski, and David Byrne Nominated for Best Original Song

Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Son Lux, and more have been nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars. Rihanna was nominated for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song “Lift Me Up”; Lady Gaga got a nod for Top Gun: Maverick’s “Hold My Hand”; and Son Lux were recognized for “This Is a Life,” featuring Mitski and David Byrne, from Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Pitchfork

“All the Girls <3” [ft. Tony Shhnow]

Popstar Benny has been keeping Atlanta’s rap scene on its toes, making colorful and impish productions—chilled-out plugg, video game-obsessed trap—for rappers like Bear1Boss and Tony Shhnow. On “All The Girls <3,” from his upcoming album University!, he layers pop samples into a glittering daydream. The song gets its title from Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl,” snippets of which reappear throughout, but its animating force is “Bliss,” a Mariah Carey deep cut that’s six minutes of glowing sexual ecstasy. He accelerates its twirling synths and whistling vocals so everything shimmers with charm. Over Jersey club kicks that amp up the energy, Shhnow name-drops a list of high-power women—Nicki, Aaliyah, Riri—to convey how much of a bad bitch his girl is. “She drop to her knees and get low like Megan/I finger fuck money I makе her Flo Milli,” he raps. The song is as enveloping as an all-consuming romance and as luxe as a ride on a private jet.
Pitchfork

Teenage Rap Phenom Redveil Is Growing Up on Record

Eighteen-year-old rapper-producer redveil gets most of his samples from digital databases like Tracklib and Splice, but from the way he combs through stacks of vinyl, you’d think he was a traditionalist unstuck in time. On an overcast fall afternoon at Village Revival Records in downtown Manhattan, he digs quietly and patiently: The loudest thing about him is the image of a cowboy who rides across the chest of his denim jacket. “Cover art is one of the first things I look for when listening to a new album,” he says, studying the brightly colored Cubist portrait that adorns experimental guitarist Adrian Belew’s 1986 album Desire Caught by the Tail.
Pitchfork

Rosalía Shares New Song “LLYLM”: Listen

Rosalía has released her first new single of the year. The track is titled “LLYLM,” short for its refrain of “Lie Like You Love Me.” Rosalía produced the track with David Rodríguez, Dylan Patrice, and Noah Goldstein. Check it out below. After issuing...
Pitchfork

Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 North American Tour

Stevie Nicks has announced a handful of solo dates, adding them amid her co-headlining shows with Billy Joel later this year. She’ll start in California in March, performing throughout the spring and concluding with a few performances in the fall. Find her dates, including those with Billy Joel, below.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

