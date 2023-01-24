Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Elle
Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws In A Corset Gown At The Jean Paul Gaultier Show
Kylie Jenner's Fashion Week streak is getting stronger by the day. In her latest Paris appearance, at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show yesterday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wowed in a form-fitting colour-blocked corset gown. The strapless bustier of the show-stopping dress included luminescent baby blue and peachy pink panels. The pastel bodice was a stark contrast to the black skintight skirt, which reached all the way to the floor and featured a mini train.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Show Their Chic Winter Couple Style On Family Outing
On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent time with their blended family, stepping out with Serafina Affleck, and Samuel Affleck, and Emme Muñiz. The little family unit were dressed stylishly in layered winter wear, J.Lo in a gray fur coat over a cropped white t-shirt with a pair of wide-legged denim jeans. She had her hair up in a high bun, wore a pair of aviator sunglasses, and carried a small blue backpack in one hand.
Elle
Salma Hayek Steps Out In A See-Through Fishnet Dress Embellished With Flowers
Salma Hayek embraced the sexy theme while attending the Miami premiere of Magic Mike's Last Dance. The actress arrived on the black carpet last night in a completely see-through black fishnet dress, which revealed her black bra and panties underneath. The long-sleeved piece was embellished with flower and fruit plant appliqués in whites, yellows, reds, and greens.
Comments / 1