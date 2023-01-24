Read full article on original website
Genesis Is Coming for the Bentley Continental, of All Things: Report
Convertibles. They’re becoming rarer and rarer, especially the sort of luxury barge drop tops that used to top everyone’s lottery wish list. We used to dream, people. What happened? It seems like Genesis wants an answer to that question too, as the brand has reportedly set about turning last year’s X Convertible concept into a production flagship.
Alfa Romeo Planning BMW 5 Series Competitor Because That's Important These Days
Alfa Romeo is currently accepting pre-orders for its small Tonale crossover, but if you actually want to buy an Alfa in the U.S. today, your only choices are the Giulia and the Stelvio. But the Italian automaker does recognize that it needs to offer something closer to a full lineup, so it’s working on that. And apparently, that involves a midsize sedan or something similar.
At $15,000, Is This 2005 Jaguar XK8 a Superb Deal?
It’s expected that within a couple of years, Jaguar will no longer offer a sports car of any kind. That makes used examples like today’s Nice Price or No Dice XK8 all the more dear. Let’s see if this clean convertible cleans up in our vote. You...
Akio Toyoda May Have Lost the Job Title, But He's Still the Guy
Nobody thinks Akio Toyoda won’t be an active participant in Toyota’s future, Senator Joe Manchin’s attempt to curb existing electric vehicle tax credits has hit a predictable snag, and Ford can’t ignore Formula 1 any longer. All that and more in The Morning Shift for January 27, 2023.
Chevrolet Reveals Its First Corvette GT3 Racer, the Z06 GT3.R
The convergence of GT regulations to GT3 in all significant sports car championships by 2024 meant that we would see brand-new racing cars from several manufacturers. In the build-up to the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona, Chevrolet has unveiled the new Corvette Z06 GT3.R. The first-ever factory-backed Chevrolet GT3 racecar will make its competitive debut in a year at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona.
According to Bob: Don't Rush Out to Buy a New Car Just Yet
Yes, things are improving in the car market. But if you don't urgently need a car, you're better off waiting.
Zero Motorcycles Is Offering Riders EV Incentives Because the Federal Government Won’t
Zero Motorcycles is offering discounts on its bikes to encourage riders to switch to EVs. The EV motorcycle maker says it’ll give riders an “instant incentive” of up to $4,250 on certain 2022 models as part of its “Go Electric” program, which could make up for a current lack of federal tax credits that apply to EV bikes in the U.S.
Car Buyers Would Rather Pre-Order New Vehicles Even Though They Increasingly Think It Sucks
Rather than just buying them off the lot. Despite the change in the way many people buy, they were also increasingly dissatisfied with their overall experience. According to Automotive News, a lot of that dissatisfaction comes from limited inventory and supply chain issues. The report says pre-orders accounted for one...
What Car Do You Want, But Would Ruin You Financially?
One of the great things about being a car enthusiast is having the ability to recognize a car for being a good or terrible buy. But that can also be the curse of this enthusiast life as well. This job requires us to look at cars all day, and because this is Jalopnik, we also continue to look at them after hours. It also means we’re constantly tempted by purchasing cars we know better than to buy—the allure of a cheap fun or cheap performance car can be just too strong to ignore.
Firefighters Still Aren't Sure How to Quickly Defeat EV Fires
Tens of thousands of gallons: That’s how much water it takes to extinguish a single electric vehicle fire. As EVs becomes more prevalent on our roads — possibly reaching 50 percent of all new car sales by 2030 — firefighters are still struggling to get proper training on how to quickly and effectively put out these incredibly intense blazes.
Ford Recalls 462,000 Cars for Broken Rear-View Cameras
For the past four years, backup cameras have been mandatory for new cars in the United States. Yet, despite years of practice, it seems automakers still haven’t quite perfected the art of “showing images from a camera that is behind you.” Case in point: Yet another backup camera recall.
My Mitsubishi i-MiEV Is a Secret Track Weapon
“Run what you brung” is well-meaning advice, often passed down from open-minded elder car enthusiasts to young gearheads embarrassed about their shitboxes. “All that matters is that you’re having a good time,” they’ll say, in the same way a mother says “that’s nice, honey” as a four-year-old describes their day at Head Start.
