Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

America may now be aiming to put astronauts back on the Moon, but for years the United States turned its back on manned missions after the Columbia space shuttle disaster. After the Columbia disaster, NASA underwent sweeping changes aimed at improving its culture and safety.
California lawmaker files 'DUPE Act' amid George Santos controversy

As controversy continues to consume New York Congressman George Santos at the nation's capital, an effort is underway at the state capitol to try to deter any elected official in California from duping voters. Democratic State Sen. Josh Newman this week filed the DUPE Act, or the Disqualified Unscrupulous Pathological...
Federal judge blocks California COVID-19 misinformation law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new California law that empowers the state medical board to punish doctors for spreading COVID-19 misinformation is now on hold following a federal judge's decision this week. Video above: Top headlines for January 26, 2023. Judge William B. Shubb of the U.S. District Court for...
