Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style bot in March - source
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc (9888.HK) is planning to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot tool similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle
America may now be aiming to put astronauts back on the Moon, but for years the United States turned its back on manned missions after the Columbia space shuttle disaster. After the Columbia disaster, NASA underwent sweeping changes aimed at improving its culture and safety.
California lawmaker files 'DUPE Act' amid George Santos controversy
As controversy continues to consume New York Congressman George Santos at the nation's capital, an effort is underway at the state capitol to try to deter any elected official in California from duping voters. Democratic State Sen. Josh Newman this week filed the DUPE Act, or the Disqualified Unscrupulous Pathological...
Federal judge blocks California COVID-19 misinformation law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new California law that empowers the state medical board to punish doctors for spreading COVID-19 misinformation is now on hold following a federal judge's decision this week. Video above: Top headlines for January 26, 2023. Judge William B. Shubb of the U.S. District Court for...
