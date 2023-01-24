Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
KCRA.com
California plans to increase water deliveries after winter storms. Here's a look at reservoir levels
After weeks of stormy weather earlier this month, California's Department of Water Resources is getting a better idea of how the state's water supply may be shaping up for the coming spring and summer. The department is planning to increase certain water deliveries, which is a good sign. Water managers...
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Will CA keep getting hit with rains this year?; State Water Board adopts new statewide sanitary sewer system regulations; Colorado River states facing new deadline on water usage reduction; and more …
Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect. “The new year started off with a parade of storms, leading to San Francisco and the wider Bay Area seeing one of its rainiest time frames since the Gold Rush era. This onslaught of storms seemed a bit out of place with the trend of La Niña, an outlook that traditionally brings warm, dry conditions to most of California. Instead, the first half of the 2022-23 winter season was marked by atmospheric river-enhanced storms and notable reductions in drought conditions across the state. And chances persist for some rain showers to hit California in the coming days to weeks. For meteorologists in both the Bay Area and across the Western US, this January’s shift toward wet and stormy conditions brings with it questions over what other factors might be stomping out the typical La Niña outlook. It also raises concerns over the flip to an El Niño pattern that long-range weather models are forecasting for the second half of the year. … ” Continue reading at the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect.
KCRA.com
Northern California Expecting Showers and Sierra Snow
A weak but cold system will move through Sunday bringing with it a few showers to the valley and snow to the Sierra. Expect travel delays as 2-6" snow falls today. Gusty north winds move in tonight and Monday especially on west side of valley.
travel2next.com
20 Waterfalls in California
California is known for its temperate climate, the glitz and glamour of the big cities, and its breathtaking scenery and natural attractions. As the most populated state in the USA, it can be hard to find places to get away from all the noise, and one of the best ways is by going outside and getting some fresh air at many of California’s finest natural landmarks.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
vinepair.com
What Record Rainfall Means for California Winemakers
The first three weeks of 2023 have dealt California a colossal amount of rain. To date, the state is almost 170 percent ahead of where it would normally be in terms of precipitation, with areas in central California even wetter than that. The mountains have seen a historic amount of snow, and the valleys have been doused with rainstorm after rainstorm, resulting in flooding, major power outages, and even deaths.
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
KQED
'Deplorable, Heartbreaking': Officials Pledge to Investigate Labor Conditions at Mushroom Farms Targeted in Half Moon Bay Shootings
California and local officials say they plan to investigate potential wage theft and safety violations at the two Half Moon Bay farms where a gunman murdered seven of his co-workers on Monday. “The workers were living in very, very poor conditions. Some were in very old trailers and others were...
Huge plume of smoke visible near U.S. Mexico Border
You may have noticed a ginormous plume of smoke near Otay Mesa Saturday.
Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Monday
A storm system moving out of Canada today will move due south along the California coast on Sunday, affecting the area later on in the day/evening and then move through the overnight and into Monday timeframe so read on for details …
KCRA.com
Researchers turn nearshore waters of the Pacific pink in the name of science. Here's why
Along California's 840 miles of coastline, dozens of rivers and streams send freshwater flowing into the Pacific Ocean. What happens when those bodies of water clash is largely a mystery. One that researchers with the Scripps Institution for Oceanography at UC San Diego are trying to solve. They're doing it...
KCRA.com
Northern California Sunday forecast: Chain controls in the Sierra as showers and snow arrive
Showers and snow arrive in Northern California on Sunday. Meteorologist Eileen Javora said showers will fill in through the midday but the rain in the Valley will be hit-and-miss. "There's a chance a few of us just don't see rain at all today," she said. Rainfall accumulations in the Valley...
California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky
A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
californiaglobe.com
Grid Expert: Replacing Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant with Renewables ‘Can’t Be Done’
With recent legislation limiting the lifetime of California’s last remaining nuclear power plant to eight more years, the debate about replacement power has once again been thrust to the forefront of environmental concerns: will higher emissions after the shutdown of Diablo Canyon doom California’s efforts to meet climate targets?
Lake Oroville Water Level Skyrockets After Rain
The water level in California's second-largest reservoir has risen by more than 90 feet in three weeks.
Antelope Valley Press
California is quickly losing residents
California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
Washington Examiner
California is dumping its toxic waste in less-regulated out-of-state facilities
California is a very environmentally conscious state, which is why it goes through great pains to ensure that its toxic waste is disposed of properly in specialized facilities. Or dumped in states with weaker environmental regulations!. California has been moving nearly half of its toxic waste out of state since...
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
theatlasheart.com
15 Best Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit This Year
Find out where the best gold rush towns in California are, plus the best things to do in each one. Even though I’ve lived in California a long time, I never knew much about the gold rush–and wow, there’s a lot of exciting history!. Aside from the...
