Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

New Billy’s Bar Owner Excited, Ready For Beargrease Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building for Sunday’s John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon. And that’s especially true for the new owner of Billy’s Bar. Billy’s is the starting line for Beargrease. It’s the prime spot to see all the dogs and mushers getting ready for the big race.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Cutest Puppy Contest held at Fitgers

DULUTH, Minn. — Walking through a hallway of Duluth’s most adorable puppies may sound like a dream, but it came true once again as 40 puppies, from the ages of 4 to 9 months, got a chance to prove that they are the cutest of them all. The...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies

DULUTH, MN - A mom and her two daughters were able to escape a house fire in Duluth Sunday morning, but authorities say, sadly, one of their dogs ended up dying. According to the Duluth Fire Department, around 6:45 a.m., crews responded to the home near Restormel Street and West 3rd Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Old Farmer’s Almanac Releases February 2023 Outlook

It's no secret that we have been pretty spoiled so far this winter, especially in January. Most of the month has been warmer than average and despite one major snowstorm at the end of 2022, we haven't been hit too hard with snow. Things are about to change and go...
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Family injured after car collides with moose in northern Minnesota

ST LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family suffered minor injuries after crashing into a moose in St. Louis County on Tuesday. The family of three was driving on US-53 west of Melrude, located about 45 miles north of Duluth, when their SUV hit a moose. The family suffered minor injuries from the collision. The young bull moose did not survive, according to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Cold Blast On The Way For Duluth + Superior

It's no secret we have had it pretty good this winter! It hasn't been too cold, give or take a few days, and we've really only had one major snowstorm, which hit us in the middle of December last year. So far, January has been fairly mild. We have had...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal. Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods

It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
AURORA, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Department Of Health Closes COVID Testing Site At The DECC

It's been an option since the pandemic started in 2020. But if you're looking to get a COVID-19 test at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, you'd better do so soon. The Minnesota Department of Health will be closing their four-remaining state-run Community COVID-19 test sites this weekend. Along with the three other sites - in Brooklyn Park, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and in St. Paul, the Duluth site will wrap up its operations. The St. Paul-Midway option will close on Friday, January 27; the Brooklyn Park and the Airport site will close on Sunday, January 29; and the Duluth site at the DECC's last day will be Saturday, January 28.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night

I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MMA Action Returns To Superior This Spring With 16-Fight Event

Fans of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) action will be excited to learn of a big event coming this spring to Superior!. The MMA Beatdowns In Souptown is a 16-fight event that promises to feature top MMA competitors from around the Midwest showcasing their skills. There are also title fights on the card.
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
