Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
New Billy’s Bar Owner Excited, Ready For Beargrease Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building for Sunday’s John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon. And that’s especially true for the new owner of Billy’s Bar. Billy’s is the starting line for Beargrease. It’s the prime spot to see all the dogs and mushers getting ready for the big race.
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
FOX 21 Online
Cutest Puppy Contest held at Fitgers
DULUTH, Minn. — Walking through a hallway of Duluth’s most adorable puppies may sound like a dream, but it came true once again as 40 puppies, from the ages of 4 to 9 months, got a chance to prove that they are the cutest of them all. The...
northernnewsnow.com
Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies
DULUTH, MN - A mom and her two daughters were able to escape a house fire in Duluth Sunday morning, but authorities say, sadly, one of their dogs ended up dying. According to the Duluth Fire Department, around 6:45 a.m., crews responded to the home near Restormel Street and West 3rd Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
Get Ready For Fun With Duluth’s ColdFront Festival In February
The Duluth Parks And Recreation Department presents ColdFront Festival celebrating the best of winter fun in the Northland. The event is happening Saturday, February 4 at Bayfront Festival Park from Noon until 6 pm with Free Parking. Some of the activities that will be going on all day long are:
northernnewsnow.com
Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
Old Farmer’s Almanac Releases February 2023 Outlook
It's no secret that we have been pretty spoiled so far this winter, especially in January. Most of the month has been warmer than average and despite one major snowstorm at the end of 2022, we haven't been hit too hard with snow. Things are about to change and go...
fox9.com
Family injured after car collides with moose in northern Minnesota
ST LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family suffered minor injuries after crashing into a moose in St. Louis County on Tuesday. The family of three was driving on US-53 west of Melrude, located about 45 miles north of Duluth, when their SUV hit a moose. The family suffered minor injuries from the collision. The young bull moose did not survive, according to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.
Cold Blast On The Way For Duluth + Superior
It's no secret we have had it pretty good this winter! It hasn't been too cold, give or take a few days, and we've really only had one major snowstorm, which hit us in the middle of December last year. So far, January has been fairly mild. We have had...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal. Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.
Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods
It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
boreal.org
Incorrect Disposal of Rechargeable Batteries Leads to Garbage Truck Fire in Duluth
Wednesday, a load of trash caught fire in one of Hartel’s Disposal trucks due to improper disposal of rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries don’t belong in the trash and when they are damaged or dented, they are at risk of exploding.
Minnesota Department Of Health Closes COVID Testing Site At The DECC
It's been an option since the pandemic started in 2020. But if you're looking to get a COVID-19 test at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, you'd better do so soon. The Minnesota Department of Health will be closing their four-remaining state-run Community COVID-19 test sites this weekend. Along with the three other sites - in Brooklyn Park, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and in St. Paul, the Duluth site will wrap up its operations. The St. Paul-Midway option will close on Friday, January 27; the Brooklyn Park and the Airport site will close on Sunday, January 29; and the Duluth site at the DECC's last day will be Saturday, January 28.
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
WLSSD Issues Warning To Duluth Area Residents About Rechargeable Batter Disposal
The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) issued a reminder to the public this week about the proper disposal of rechargeable batteries following a fire in a garbage truck this week. In a post to the WLSSD website on Thursday, January 26, they explained that a garbage fire on Tuesday...
northernnewsnow.com
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
MMA Action Returns To Superior This Spring With 16-Fight Event
Fans of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) action will be excited to learn of a big event coming this spring to Superior!. The MMA Beatdowns In Souptown is a 16-fight event that promises to feature top MMA competitors from around the Midwest showcasing their skills. There are also title fights on the card.
Cody Fohrenkam found guilty of Deshaun Hill Jr.'s murder
A 30-year-old man has been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of North High School student Deshaun Hill Jr. in February 2022. A jury took around an hour to find Cody Fohrenkam, originally from Cloquet, guilty of two counts of 2nd-degree murder for the shooting on Feb. 9, 2022.
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0