Senator Mark Kelly returns from Middle East trip

By Adam Klepp
 5 days ago
He spoke in D.C. Tuesday about the importance of the bipartisan delegation

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) spoke in D.C. Tuesday following a return from a bipartisan trip to the Middle East.

The trip included stops in Bahrain, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco.

As the U.S. looks to continue building on the Abraham Accords, a peace treaty between the four nations was signed in 2020.

Senator Kelly says while the trip was important for national security he was also able to learn more about issues with natural resources that Arizona has in common with the Middle East.

“We share some issues in Arizona with the region and that is scarcity of water. Trying to grow crops in a desert, we grow an enormous amount of our food supply in a challenging environment so there’s a lot of value in this trip for me,” Kelly said.

The trip was led in part by Republican Senator James Lankford from Oklahoma who was in Yuma with Senator Kelly on the bipartisan trip to the southern border earlier in January.

