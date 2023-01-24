Read full article on original website
Metro News
Governor’s tax road trip rolls on – and so do Senate questions
Gov. Jim Justice plans to keep on trucking with town hall events to promote an income tax cut proposal. After four events last week, Justice now plans to pitch the proposal at noon Monday in Bridgeport and noon Tuesday in Martinsburg. More stops could be announced as the week goes on.
WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to pass income tax plan
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “My budget does not decrease. My budget increases.” Governor Jim Justice had some strong words for West Virginians as he continues to push for the legislature to cut the state’s personal income tax. Governor Justice maintains his claim that under his plan no money gets taken from the state budget. He […]
West Virginia’s Governor talks income tax cuts and a bill going through the legislature could impact college campuses: Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. As Governor Jim Justice’s proposal to cut personal income tax by 50% makes it way through the West Virginia Legislature, he continued to tour the state for town hall meetings. WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to […]
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
WSLS
Wason Center poll finds Virginians give high approval for Gov. Youngkin, low approval for Pres. Biden
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University released poll results for its recent survey of the Commonwealth. The center found that in general, Virginians approve of the Commonwealth and Gov. Glenn Youngkin, but aren’t as approving of the nation and Pres. Joe Biden.
This Week in the House of Delegates, January 27, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates took steps this week to improve the state’s foster care system and to help high school students advance with career pathways. House Bill 3061 would update the authority of the state’s Foster Care Ombudsman, adding a...
Virginia House asks, what is ‘competitive’ pay for teachers?
Under a bill now advancing through the Virginia House, the state would re-evaluate it's so-far unfulfilled commitment to raise teacher pay across the state above the national average.
cbs19news
Democrats react to Youngkin's tax cut proposals passing through House of Delegates
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Key proposals in Governor Glenn Youngkin's plan for $1 billion in tax cuts were passed recently in the House of Delegates and are on their way to the Democratic-controlled Senate. Democrats like Delegate Sally Hudson and Senator Creigh Deeds think the governor's plan will have...
newsnationnow.com
Maryland considers bill aimed at studying 4-day workweek
(NewsNation) — Lawmakers in Maryland are proposing a bill that would initiate a study of the effects of a four-day workweek. Employees would be working 32 hours, but they would receive the same pay. According to Qualtrics, a technology company, 92% of U.S. workers are in favor of a shortened week.
Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters
Changes coming to the utility regulatory agency that could up the state's game when it comes to fighting climate change. The post Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters appeared first on Maryland Matters.
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin hails the passage of his tax relief proposal
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the passage of his tax relief proposal by the House of Delegates. The legislation is now heading to the Virginia Senate for consideration. The Governor called the approval a step toward additional tax relief for Virginians and their families as well as local business. The proposal...
WSAZ
W.Va. House seeks to bolster foster care advocate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With more than 6,000 children in foster care, the West Virginia House of Delegates is looking to bolster oversight of the state’s foster care system. The House Health and Human Resources Committee advanced legislation Thursday to strengthen the role of the state’s foster care ombudsman....
WHSV
Income tax changes are not just federal: what has changed at the state level
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time to file your taxes. Harrisonburg Commissioner of the Revenue, Karen Rose, said similar to federal income taxes, there are some changes to taxes in the Commonwealth also for the 2023 tax season. One of the biggest adjustments is the increased standard deduction. This...
EXCLUSIVE: Va. Gov. Youngkin decries state Senate Dems rejecting 15-week abortion ban
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he was “frustrated” with state Democrats after a swift rejection Thursday of his proposed 15-week ban on abortion. He said he wants to revisit the issue that both Democrats and Republicans agree on the state. In an exclusive interview with DC News Now, the first-term Republican […]
Bill requiring 3 day waiting period after purchasing gun fails in Virginia
Del. Cliff Hayes (D-Chesapeake) had proposed a bill requiring a three day waiting period after someone purchases a gun in response to November's mass shooting at a Walmart.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law
In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tobacco: West Virginia lawmakers should target poisonous killer
As we talk about West Virginia’s substance abuse epidemic, it is important to remember one substance that has been abused by — and has been killing — Mountain State residents for generations is tobacco. This week, the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report outlined the ways in which lawmakers continue to do almost nothing to address the problem, and the toll it is taking.
Abortion protester receives fine, no jail, for disrupting lawmakers at West Virginia Capitol
A Charleston-area magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another Thursday in the case of a protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers as they convened at the West Virginia Capitol in September to pass a near-total abortion ban. Rose Winland, a 52-year-old development manager for the ACLU of West Virginia, pleaded no […]
WBOC
Virginia House GOP Votes Down Gun Control Measures
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia House Republicans have voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon Thursday subcommittee meeting were a ban on assault-style weapons, a college campus gun ban and a gun-storage bill that were priorities for Democrats.
WSAZ
Stimulus fund for W.Va. charter schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Supporters say charter schools are a new, innovative way to educate students, but the costs to start a charter school can far exceed what many organizers have on hand. Thus, Sen. Patricia Rucker ‘s idea of a stimulus, funded in part with your taxpayer dollars.
