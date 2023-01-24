ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s Governor talks income tax cuts and a bill going through the legislature could impact college campuses: Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. As Governor Jim Justice’s proposal to cut personal income tax by 50% makes it way through the West Virginia Legislature, he continued to tour the state for town hall meetings. WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

This Week in the House of Delegates, January 27, 2023

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates took steps this week to improve the state’s foster care system and to help high school students advance with career pathways. House Bill 3061 would update the authority of the state’s Foster Care Ombudsman, adding a...
newsnationnow.com

Maryland considers bill aimed at studying 4-day workweek

(NewsNation) — Lawmakers in Maryland are proposing a bill that would initiate a study of the effects of a four-day workweek. Employees would be working 32 hours, but they would receive the same pay. According to Qualtrics, a technology company, 92% of U.S. workers are in favor of a shortened week.
MARYLAND STATE
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin hails the passage of his tax relief proposal

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the passage of his tax relief proposal by the House of Delegates. The legislation is now heading to the Virginia Senate for consideration. The Governor called the approval a step toward additional tax relief for Virginians and their families as well as local business. The proposal...
WSAZ

W.Va. House seeks to bolster foster care advocate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With more than 6,000 children in foster care, the West Virginia House of Delegates is looking to bolster oversight of the state’s foster care system. The House Health and Human Resources Committee advanced legislation Thursday to strengthen the role of the state’s foster care ombudsman....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law

In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tobacco: West Virginia lawmakers should target poisonous killer

As we talk about West Virginia’s substance abuse epidemic, it is important to remember one substance that has been abused by — and has been killing — Mountain State residents for generations is tobacco. This week, the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report outlined the ways in which lawmakers continue to do almost nothing to address the problem, and the toll it is taking.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Virginia House GOP Votes Down Gun Control Measures

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia House Republicans have voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon Thursday subcommittee meeting were a ban on assault-style weapons, a college campus gun ban and a gun-storage bill that were priorities for Democrats.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Stimulus fund for W.Va. charter schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Supporters say charter schools are a new, innovative way to educate students, but the costs to start a charter school can far exceed what many organizers have on hand. Thus, Sen. Patricia Rucker ‘s idea of a stimulus, funded in part with your taxpayer dollars.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

