"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell starting for Clippers Sunday in place of injured Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Clippers are extremely shorthanded. Among those sidelined is Paul George, out with right knee soreness. In his absence, Powell will draw a start on the wing.
Live coverage: Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game updates at Fiserv Forum
The Milwaukee Bucks return to Fiserv Forum for a Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans to begin a four-game homestand. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Follow below for game updates. ...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Donovan Mitchell missed two straight games due to a left groin strain. However, he's back in the mix Sunday to close out the week. He'll immediately start in his return, sending LeVert back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum starting for Clippers Sunday in place of inactive Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Clippers are extremely shorthanded. Among those sidelined is Kawhi Leonard, out due to right knee injury management. In his absence, Batum will draw a start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (rib) remains out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Morris missed the last two games due to a rib contusion. While there was optimism he'd be able to return to the court, he'll stay sidelined to close out the week. In...
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (illness) not listed for Warriors on Monday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wiggins has missed the last two games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Kevon Looney back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with a sprained left ankle, and he's once again been listed questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models currently project...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (foot) out Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis (foot) for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers will be without both Davis and LeBron James (ankle) as they take on the Nets Monday, meaning Thomas Bryant should keep his spot in the starting lineup for another game. The star center played 33 minutes in last night's overtime game against the Boston Celtics, so this is hopefully just a matter of working him back into the mix slowly.
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Monday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game agaisnt the Los Angeles Lakers. Warren has missed the last couple games due to a shin injury. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another absence to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (knee) probable Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Walker made his long-awaited return to the court Saturday after an absence due to left knee tendinitis. Now, he is listed probable for Monday's contest in Brooklyn. Expect him to play.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Josh Richardson (knee) probable for Monday
The San Antonio Spurs listed Josh Richardson (knee) as probable for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson missed the Spurs' past two games with a knee injury, but it looks like he'll return for Monday's game against the Wizards. If he does play, our models have Richardson putting up...
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) out Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson is dealing with a sore right Achilles. He entered the day with a questionable tag, and he's now been ruled out of action. In 47 games this season, Jackson is averaging...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (back) available Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Love is dealing with low back spasms, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) questionable Monday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Embiid sits, Montrezl Harrell would likely start down low.
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
numberfire.com
Amir Coffey starting for Clippers on Sunday; Luke Kennard (calf) coming off bench
Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard both sidelined, head coach Ty Lue is making a swap at shooting guard. Coffey is entering the starting five on the wing, and Luke Kennard - who entered the day with a questionable tag due to calf injury managment - will come off the bench.
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
