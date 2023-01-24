The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis (foot) for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers will be without both Davis and LeBron James (ankle) as they take on the Nets Monday, meaning Thomas Bryant should keep his spot in the starting lineup for another game. The star center played 33 minutes in last night's overtime game against the Boston Celtics, so this is hopefully just a matter of working him back into the mix slowly.

