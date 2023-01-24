ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

New trial date set for driver in St. Patrick’s Day triple fatal wrong-way crash

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWuQG_0kPhoaeX00

DAYTON — The trial for the driver charged in a triple fatal wrong-way crash on St. Patrick’s Day in 2019 has a new start date.

The trials for Abby Michaels, 24, will now start on June 5, 2023, according to records filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Monday. Michaels’ trial was originally supposed to begin in February 2022.

Michaels is facing six counts of murder, six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, and a single OVI charge for the crash that killed three members of a Mason family.

Timmy Thompson, 51, Karen Thompson, 50, and their daughter, Tessa Thompson, 10, were killed in the crash on March 17.

Police said Michaels was driving north in the southbound lanes on I-75 when she hit a Camry carrying the Mason family.

The judge working on the case has an issue with the evidence linked to the case, more specifically, how the evidence was collected. The judge’s ruling cited how Michaels’ blood was taken after the crash. A Miami Valley Hospital nurse was not able to say whether she swabbed Michaels’ skin with alcohol before drawing blood.

Ohio law says the blood needs to be taken three hours after the violation. Michaels’ blood was taken nearly five hours after the crash.

The judge also takes issue with how the blood was refrigerated. He said the Moraine Police Officer on the case left the hospital and put them in the outgoing mail pickup, and the sample didn’t make it into the refrigerated until thirty-five hours later.

Michaels’ blood alcohol level was 0.099 grams and the judge found this to be utterly incredible and unworthy of belief and inaccurately and artificially elevated.

Prosecutors will not be able to use the blood to prove their case, according to the Judge.

In June 2021, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Dankof ruled that the blood alcohol findings from Michaels cannot be used in the prosecution of the case.

In his ruling, Dankof said a Moraine Police Officer lied in statements on court records that were used to get a warrant for a blood sample from Michaels while she was in the hospital.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Javon Wagner
5d ago

Killed an innocent child but got the nerve to be smirking. What a monster

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Man sentenced to 56 years in 2020 Ohio shootout with police

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in a shootout that wounded a police officer and also wounded him 2 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to 56 years in prison. A Warren County judge told Christopher Hubbard, 38, of Somerville last week that he hasn’t taken any responsibility for shooting at officers in August 2020, The Journal-News reported.
SOMERVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man dead following single-vehicle crash in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE — One man is dead following a single vehicle fatal crash in Clark County Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. >>RELATED: Man dies from injuries sustained in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Huber Heights. Troopers were dispatched to the...
NEW CARLISLE, OH
iheart.com

RCI Inmate Found Guilty of Murdering his Cellmate

An inmate of the Ross Correctional Institution was found guilty of murdering his cellmate February 14th, after only an hour of deliberation in Ross County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. The Chillicothe Gazette reports that 35-year-old Darryl King of Eaton, Ohio, was found guilty of killing Alex Sapp of Newark. The...
EATON, OH
WKRC

Police chase through 3 counties ends without arrest

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a chase hit speeds of 120 miles per hour early Friday morning. It started around 4 a.m. in Fairfield after a black Audi A3 was reported stolen at the Thornton's gas station near Dixie Highway and Ross Road in Fairfield. Investigators say the vehicle was left unattended and running.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Two teens injured after shooting in Bond Hill

Two teens are injured after a late night shooting in Bond Hill. It happened around 11 p.m. Friday on Portman Avenue near Reading Road. Cincinnati police say a 17-year-old was shot in the neck and torso. A 15-year-old was grazed in the torso. Officials say both victims were taken to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Suspect arrested after teen’s death ruled a homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a teen’s September 2022 death in Bond Hill. Craig Gibson, 22, was arrested Friday for the negligent homicide of 17-year-old William Gibson, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. William died on Sept. 26, 2022, after officers found him...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount

NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

5-year-old child weighs 20 lbs: Parents indicted for severely malnourished children

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- 20-year-old Maleah Renee HenryReed and 25-year-old Dustin William Shade, both of Riverside, have been indicted on counts in connection to their children being seriously malnourished, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. Defendant Henry-Reed took her 15-month-old daughter to Hope Medical Center in Dayton on...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
MASON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police make arrest in Middletown bank robbery

MIDDLETOWN — An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Middletown earlier this week. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown police. As a result of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
110K+
Followers
154K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy