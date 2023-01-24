Read full article on original website
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
‘Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist’ Review: Kevin Sorbo Steps Into Nicolas Cage’s Shoes for Sequel, After Rapture of Previous Movie’s Entire Cast
If you see just one thriller this year in which a climactic car chase is followed by the director-star breaking character to deliver a five-minute sermon straight into the camera — followed by three more minutes of Mike Huckabee leading viewers in prayer to accept Jesus into their hearts, before the end credits roll — then make it “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” the latest in a series of apocalyptic films based on the bestselling Christian book series. Although “Rise” is the sixth feature derived from dozens of rapture-iffic novels and spinoff novellas published under the “Left Behind” banner in...
Taylor Swift casts transgender man as her love interest in latest music video
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift cast a transgender man as her love interest in the 'Lavender Haze' music video, which premiered over the weekend.
I Ranked Every Major Denzel Washington Movie And I'm Sure This Is Going To Cause Some Controversy
It's hard to rank his movies when the catalog is THIS good.
SFGate
‘I’ll Always Be an Aussie’: G’Day USA Arts Gala Hails Sam Worthington, The Kid Laroi, Miranda Kerr and Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John
“I’ll always be an Aussie,” supermodel and entrepreneur Miranda Kerr told the crowd Saturday night at Los Angeles’ Skirball Cultural Center as she was honored along with other Australians in the entertainment industry at the 20th anniversary G’Day USA Arts Gala. Kerr, “Avatar” star Sam Worthington...
SFGate
Dave and Jenny Marrs of 'Fixer to Fabulous' Discover the Best Surprise Possible in a House
On "Fixer to Fabulous," renovation experts Dave and Jenny Marrs help homeowners turn dated, run-down houses into dream homes. And sometimes, if they're lucky, they stumble across the best surprise a house can have: entire rooms that the homeowners weren't even aware were going to waste. In the episode "Builder...
Comedian Rickey Smiley shares death of son Brandon Smiley: 'Pray for our family'
Brandon Smiley, son of actor and comedian Rickey Smiley, has died. Smiley shared the "bad news" in an Instagram video Sunday.
SFGate
Margo’s Mom Grass: Margo Price Releases Cannabis Collection to Celebrate New Album
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Margo Price is serving up some dope merch (literally) in celebration of her new album, Strays. Together with cannabis brand Dad Grass, the country star has released her...
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A newlywed bride left her husband for her cousin only hours after they exchanged vows. Cearia married their husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and requested her cousin Kyle, who is also her ex, to lead her down the aisle and give her away.
"Got Talent" Viewers Shocked By Simon Cowell’s Drastic Weight Loss
According to Yahoo! News, Simon Cowell's recent weight loss of lost 60 pounds has some fans expressing their “concerns” for his health. As Yahoo!'s Marissa Matozzo documented, "The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 63, was photographed leaving the show’s auditions event at the London Palladium this week, and according to one fan on Twitter, 'looking much slimmer.' The American Idol alum donned a dark gray fitted t-shirt with black pants and accessorized with his go-to aviator sunglasses at the show’s launch as well.
