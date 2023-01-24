Interstate 81 North to close Tuesday night
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says Interstate 81 in the northbound direction will be closed Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
According to PennDOT, I-81 North will be closed Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. until Wednesday morning at 5:00 a.m., to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge.Snow and ice emergency declared in Honesdale
PennDOT says the detour that will be put into place is as follows:
- Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to State Route 315 to the I-81 on-ramp in Avoca.
Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA or by calling 511.
