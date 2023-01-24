ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Ted Rivers

Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Idaho

Idaho is a state known for its natural beauty, with vast stretches of wilderness and rugged terrain. However, it's also home to a number of notable individuals who have made their mark in various fields. From Hollywood actors to musicians, Idaho has produced a diverse group of talented individuals.
17 Charming Small Towns in Idaho that You Need to Visit (2023)

Most people don’t think about traveling to Idaho because there’s not much to do. While Idaho only has two cities with over 100,000 residents, there’s still plenty to do. There are so many small towns in Idaho that you should add to your bucket list. If you...
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Love is under attack in Idaho, again

Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.
Idaho State Journal

Why some are raising warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books about AR-15s and feminism

In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address topics like AR-15s and feminism and has caused some people to raise an eyebrow. The books — “Why Everyone Needs an...
ABC 4

Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month

Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
99.9 KEKB

Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago

We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
105.5 The Fan

13 Amazing Ice-Skating Adventures in Idaho Worth Trying

Did you know that Idaho is home to one of the few year-round outdoor ice rinks in the country? That’s right. It’s the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink. But that’s not the only ice rink in Idaho — there are 13 other ice rinks and ice-skating adventures in Idaho that are totally worth checking out.
103.5 KISSFM

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.

When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Oregon Hospitals Blocking New Rehab Beds

Last week’s cover story examined Oregon’s dramatic shortage of inpatient rehabilitation beds for people suffering traumatic brain injuries (“Free Fall,” WW, Jan. 19). Out-of-state companies seeking to open new rehab hospitals have been stymied by what’s known as a “certificate of need” process in which existing providers can challenge whether more beds are necessary. Legacy Health and the Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems have both opposed more rehab beds for TBIs—and have gone to court to block them. Here’s what our readers had to say:
105.5 The Fan

Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents

If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

