Read full article on original website
Related
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Idaho
Idaho is a state known for its natural beauty, with vast stretches of wilderness and rugged terrain. However, it's also home to a number of notable individuals who have made their mark in various fields. From Hollywood actors to musicians, Idaho has produced a diverse group of talented individuals.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Idaho that You Need to Visit (2023)
Most people don’t think about traveling to Idaho because there’s not much to do. While Idaho only has two cities with over 100,000 residents, there’s still plenty to do. There are so many small towns in Idaho that you should add to your bucket list. If you...
Idaho governor wins lawsuit against illegal encampment outside Capitol: 'We are not Portland'
Idaho Gov. Brad Little wins a lawsuit against a public encampment outside the Capitol Annex he said had turned violent, and contrasts Idaho from Portland and San Francisco.
Only One Idaho Restaurant Makes The List of Top 100 Restaurants in America
It seems like every week, we uncover another unique, delicious or quirky Idaho restaurant so it kind of shocked us that only ONE restaurant in the Gem State found itself on this list. We’ve been checking Yelp every day this year, waiting for the 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100...
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
The Most Famous People Who’ve Graduated In And Around Boise
Idaho is famous for a lot of things - potatoes, fry sauce, mountains, and of course, the amazing four seasons we get to experience (sometimes all in a day). Another famous trait of the Gem State?. Its people. Idaho: Origin of the Stars?. Most people are aware that Aaron Paul...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Love is under attack in Idaho, again
Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.
Why some are raising warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books about AR-15s and feminism
In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address topics like AR-15s and feminism and has caused some people to raise an eyebrow. The books — “Why Everyone Needs an...
ABC 4
Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month
Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago
We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
13 Amazing Ice-Skating Adventures in Idaho Worth Trying
Did you know that Idaho is home to one of the few year-round outdoor ice rinks in the country? That’s right. It’s the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink. But that’s not the only ice rink in Idaho — there are 13 other ice rinks and ice-skating adventures in Idaho that are totally worth checking out.
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
Idaho Transportation Department reports road closures
Dubois, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that multiple highways across the eastern Idaho region have closed due to high wind and blowing snow.
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Oregon Hospitals Blocking New Rehab Beds
Last week’s cover story examined Oregon’s dramatic shortage of inpatient rehabilitation beds for people suffering traumatic brain injuries (“Free Fall,” WW, Jan. 19). Out-of-state companies seeking to open new rehab hospitals have been stymied by what’s known as a “certificate of need” process in which existing providers can challenge whether more beds are necessary. Legacy Health and the Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems have both opposed more rehab beds for TBIs—and have gone to court to block them. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents
If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0