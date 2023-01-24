Read full article on original website
Why There’s Still a Good Chance Ozzy Osbourne Could Be Knighted
Australian Black Sabbath fan Helen Maidiotis has been trying to get Ozzy Osbourne knighted since at least 2013. Although she got additional support in 2014 – as well as tried again in 2019 – it’s yet to happen. Luckily, though, she has a new reason to believe it's still possible.
Rockers We’ve Lost in 2023
It's only the start of 2023, but already we've seen some crushing deaths in the rock and metal community. Some of these legends left us too soon, for others it seemed to be their time. All made their mark and will be missed. Guitarist Jeff Beck was gone just 10...
The Huge Hit Song Skid Row Almost Left Off Their First Album
Skid Row's eponymous 1989 debut album featured quite a few songs that became massively successful, but one of them almost didn't make the cut. During a chat with the Professor of Rock YouTube channel, Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo recalled that the power ballad "I Remember You," which was the third single they released from the album, was almost left off of it.
Rock + Metal Bands Releasing Comeback Albums in 2023
It's a good year for a comeback! 2023 will have plenty of rock and metal bands making a splash with big comeback albums. And why not? This year is as good as any for the rock and metal return. Are any artists on your radar preparing to release their first...
Rock Fest Unveils Full 2023 Lineup – Pantera, Slipknot, Godsmack + More
Get ready for the 2023 edition of Rock Fest, continuing to break new ground for the upcoming year. Cadott, Wisconsin will once again play host to one of summer's rites of rock music passage, welcoming a bill of acts led by headliners Pantera, Slipknot and Godsmack. The event will roll-out...
It Looks Like Guns N’ Roses Will Play Historic Festival for First Time Ever in 2023
A couple of hints fell from the airwaves and the internet this week about one of the world's biggest bands playing one of the world's biggest festivals. Check out the evidence below that points to Guns N' Roses performing at the U.K.'s historic Glastonbury Festival in the summer of 2023.
Fans React to Brendon Urie Breaking Up Panic! at the Disco
Rock fans immediately started reacting after lead singer Brendon Urie announced the breakup of his longtime pop-rock band, Panic! at the Disco, in a statement he shared to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 24). In his message, the singer revealed that the group best known for their 2006 emo favorite...
Metallica’s Fourth and Final Vinyl Club 2.0 Release Is Here
Members of Metallica's Vinyl Club received a message on Tuesday, Jan. 17, letting them know that the fourth—and final—release of the club will begin shipping soon. According to the email, the record should start to land on doorsteps and front porches in the next couple of weeks. This...
Why Slayer’s Kerry King Agreed to Play Solo on Sum 41 Song After Saying No 10 Times
Slayer's Kerry King has occasionally hopped on songs with other acts, but the guitar great reveals in a recent interview that it took some convincing before he stepped up to the plate to play on Sum 41's 2002 Spider-Man soundtrack contribution, "What We're All About." In fact, he tells Metal Hammer that he said no "10 times" before ultimately signing on.
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Wore a Mall-Made ‘Randy Rhoads Is God’ Shirt in Yearbook Photo
It's one thing to say you love a musician, but it's quite another when you've got the shirt to prove it. Thanks to the Internet, we can now appreciate the lengths that Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett went to in order to share his love of the late guitar god, Randy Rhoads.
Taylor Swift casts transgender man as her love interest in latest music video
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift cast a transgender man as her love interest in the 'Lavender Haze' music video, which premiered over the weekend.
Will Marty Friedman Play with Megadeth Next Month?
It’s been 23 years since Marty Friedman parted with Megadeth, and while both artists have done great things since then, many fans have been longing for a reunion. Fortunately, it looks like that'll be happening soon, as Friedman has suggested that he’ll be joining the thrash legends on stage in Japan in late February.
Incubus Name Fill-In Bassist as Ben Kenney Recovers From Medical Procedure
Those catching Incubus on their upcoming shows will notice a change in the band's lineup, one that they're revealing in a new posting. Ben Kenney, the band's regular bassist, will take some time off to recover from a recent medical procedure, but the group has found a talented fill-in to take on his duties for their forthcoming shows.
What Robert DeLeo Thinks of Stone Temple Pilots Being Labeled ‘Grunge’
Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo recently discussed grunge and how the genre term applied to the band as they made music through the '90s. In fact, when looking back on it, the rocker suggested Stone Temple Pilots got "caught up" in the furor surrounding the grunge tag as it became the rock zeitgeist of that era. DeLeo's new solo album, Lessons Learned, emerged this past October.
See Footage + Full Setlist From Cynic’s First Show in Nearly a Decade
Although progressive metal troupe Cynic put out a new studio record – Ascension Codes – in 2021, they haven’t been on stage since 2015. That is, until this past Friday (Jan. 27), when the group played a secret show at the Knitting Factory in Los Angeles, Calif. (with support from Future Usses). You can watch some footage and see the full setlist below.
How Metallica + ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Nearly Killed Winger’s Career for Good
Remember Winger? The group was seemingly on top of the world in the late '80s and early '90s, right at the height of hair metal's dominance, but it wasn't grunge that signaled their downfall. In a recent interview with Ryan Roxie, Winger guitarist Reb Beach points to two significant media presences that definitely affected their perception in the public eye, calling out Beavis and Butt-Head and Metallica.
M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold
Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
Rockers Pay Tribute to David Crosby – Sebastian Bach, Mike Portnoy + More
The rock community is once again in mourning after the news broke that David Crosby died today (Jan. 19) at the age of 81. Sebastian Bach and Mike Portnoy are among the rockers who've paid tribute to the musician on social media. "It is with great sadness after a long...
Corey Taylor Begins Recording Second Solo Album, Shares Video Update
Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has begun recording the successor to his 2020 debut LP, CMFT, according to bassist Eliot Lorango. If that weren’t enough, Taylor gave some rousing details about the record via a recent social media video. Last Wednesday (Jan. 18), Lorango shared to Instagram...
Why Is Everyone Talking About Mystery Band Sleep Token?
Every now and then, a band within the heavy music community blows up, seemingly out of nowhere, and that seems to be the case with the mystery band Sleep Token, who've just released a new single called "Granite." But why is everyone talking about them so much?. We call Sleep...
