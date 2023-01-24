Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."

10 DAYS AGO