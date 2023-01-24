Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho’s Most Historic Bed & Breakfast is 109 Years Old & as Popular as Ever
Idaho has some incredibly rich history and some unbelievable Airbnb, rentals and bed and breakfasts around the state. Before we get into the most historic Bed and Breakfast in the state, this adorable place was named the Most Charming Bed and Breakfast in Idaho. Explore Idaho's Most Charming Bed and...
Today! Boise State Hosts Future City Competition for ID Middle School Students
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho middle school students with a love for STEM are putting their best projects forward today at Boise State University in the Student Union Building from 8:00a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 🌎 FUTURE city. Students from more than 20 schools across the state were challenged to...
It’s Official, Idaho is Now Home to America’s Worst Drivers
How have your morning commutes been? Pretty terrible? Yeah, me too. If you think Idaho is full of terrible drivers now — that’s not just an excuse anymore — that’s a legitimate thing. Let’s just say, when it comes to the best and worst states to drive in, Idaho isn’t looking very good.
Top 20 Idaho Cities Estimated to Make the Most Money in 2023
While you're checking out this list of the Top 20 Highest Earning Cities in Idaho… you’ll notice many of the cities are right here in the Treasure Valley! So, not only are these some of the greatest areas to live in Idaho already, but they’re also where some of the richest people and highest-paying jobs are located.
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog
Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
Idaho Teachers Are In The Top 15 For Lowest Pay In The Country
God bless our teachers, especially Idaho teachers - we often take them for granted. Most parents expect schools to be fully staffed with teachers, ready to mold our youth for the future. Not many parents ever stop to ask: "Will teachers still be around when my child goes to school?"
12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise
It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
13 Amazing Ice-Skating Adventures in Idaho Worth Trying
Did you know that Idaho is home to one of the few year-round outdoor ice rinks in the country? That’s right. It’s the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink. But that’s not the only ice rink in Idaho — there are 13 other ice rinks and ice-skating adventures in Idaho that are totally worth checking out.
Top 10 Rated Companies to Work for In the Boise Area
Today is National "Have Fun at Work Day" National Today says, "National Fun at Work Day falls on the last Friday of January! Whether you work for a small office or a large organization, injecting fun into the workplace is a great way to bond with coworkers, boost team morale, gain inspiration, and even increase productivity. National Fun at Work Day was created to foster happiness and humor in the office and bring employees together. "
6 Reasons People Say They Moved Away from Idaho in 2022, Ranked
Since 1977, a moving company named United Van Lines has done an annual migration survey to see which states were the most popular destinations to move to and which states were driving people away. Idaho appeared in their “Top 10 States to Move To” list from 2014-2021, taking the #1...
The Most Famous People Who’ve Graduated In And Around Boise
Idaho is famous for a lot of things - potatoes, fry sauce, mountains, and of course, the amazing four seasons we get to experience (sometimes all in a day). Another famous trait of the Gem State?. Its people. Idaho: Origin of the Stars?. Most people are aware that Aaron Paul...
East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow
Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?
Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
Boise Outing, Dinner and Date Ideas to Celebrate Your Love on National Spouses Day
We may still be a couple of weeks away from Valentines day. Today however is another day to appreciate your spouse without all of the flowers and candy fuss. Today is National Spouses Day although a number of countries besides the US celebrate it today too. So how did National...
I’ve Written 1,194 Articles About Boise – Here’s What I’ve Learned
If you've ever had to compose any pieces of writing in your career, you understand exactly just how much you find out about the subject you're researching. In my case, that subject is Boise, Idaho. 1,194 times have I poured some coffee, cozied up to my keyboard, and began the...
Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents
If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
Idaho8.com
Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday
TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0