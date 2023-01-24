Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death Is Astounding: Details
Despite being the only child of the late Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley‘s net worth is surprisingly less than what his only heir should have for a fortune. Keep reading for details on how much money Lisa Marie has. What Is Lisa Marie Presley’s Net Worth?. Elvis’ only...
TMZ.com
Riley Keough Returns Home with Daughter After Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral
Riley Keough is back home in Los Angeles after burying her mother Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland, and she's revealing Lisa's first grandchild -- the daughter very few people knew Riley gave birth to last year. The actress stepped off a private jet Monday afternoon at Van Nuys Airport, carrying...
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
wegotthiscovered.com
The estate of Michael Jackson releases statement on the passing of Lisa Marie Presley
The outpouring of grief and tributes to Lisa Marie Presley has been continuing since the singer and songwriters shocking passing at the age of 54, with the only child of Elvis leaving a lasting impression on a lot of people. Former husband Nicolas Cage has shared his sadness on the...
Elvis Presley’s Graceland: Here’s What’s Happening to the Property Following Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Following the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis‘s famous Graceland mansion in Memphis Tennessee will remain in the family. This beneficial trust, containing the property, will be provided to Lisa Marie’s three daughters – Riley, Harper, and Finley – according to a spokesperson for Graceland. According...
Alanis Morissette Sings Mourning Ballad in Black Coat at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland
Alanis Morissette brought the power of song to the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Morissette warded off the chill in a black wool coat. The collared piece featured a wide fit, complete with large sleeves and a belted waist. Morissette finished her ensemble with several gold rings, as well. During the occasion, Morissette sang her song “Rest” during the occasion. The musician first performed the mourning ballad in 2017, during a tribute show honoring the late Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington. Morissette was one...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report
David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were some of the stars in attendance at Marc Anthony's weekend wedding to Nadia Ferreira Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are married! The couple said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Saturday evening, Hola! reported. Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, were joined by various celebrity friends, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony's brother, Bigram...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days
Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
Axl Rose Performs in Dark Coat and Shoes at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland
Axl Rose gave a heartfelt musical performance and speech at the public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Rose arrived onstage to speak about Presley. For the occasion, he wore a dark black suit beneath a long black collared coat. Providing added warmth was a long dark gray scarf, punctuated by dashes of white. During his speech, Rose spoke on the pride and love Presley had for her family — particularly her father, Elvis Presley — and recognized the effort being made...
See David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s Toddler’s Amazing Drum Solo
The couple's 1-year-old son has the ultimate rhythm.
Paris Hilton ‘Spent a Fortune’ on Son’s ‘Over-the-Top’ Nursery: Details on Her Baby Boy’s ‘$1 Million’ Room
Fit for a king! Paris Hilton has spent "at least $1 million" on her infant son's nursery which includes "his own walk-in closet full of hundreds of designer clothes, just like his mom," an insider tells Life and Style exclusively. "It’s typical Paris style — expensive and over-the-top with touches of gold — but she has kept...
Riley Keough Shares A Photo From The ‘Last Time’ She Saw Her ‘Beautiful Mama’ Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough, eldest daughter of Elvis Presley‘s only child Lisa Marie Presley, mourned her late mother with another poignant tribute on Tuesday, Jan 24. Riley, a new mom herself, shared a pic to Instagram of the last time she saw Lisa Marie. In the snap, Riley leaned in towards her mom as they sat for dinner at a restaurant. Riley, 33, wore a silver crop top and matching skirt, while Lisa wore a stylish black jacket with brass buttons, her hair falling in loose curls around her shoulders. Riley, bearing a strong resemblance to her mama, wore her hair long and straight.
Emotional photos show Lisa Marie Presley's family, friends, and fans paying homage to the late entertainer at her memorial
Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service was held at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Set Off Alarm Bells
The last man to interview Lisa Marie Presley could tell she wasn't well. "Something's off here," Billy Bush says he told his producer at the Golden Globe Awards last week. Presley went into cardiac arrest 36 hours after the Golden Globes. TMZ is now reporting that she went into cardiac arrest a second time while hospitalized, but her family had signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order by that point, since she was believed to be brain dead. Presley died on Jan. 12.
John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms
Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his...
Film director Wayne Isham says Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Jackson had ‘real relationship’
Despite years of rumors to the contrary, film director Wayne Isham claims that Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson had a real romance — and real chemistry. Isham, 64, directed Jackson’s 1995 video, “You Are Not Alone” in which Presley was featured. The couple was married the year before. “They had [an] innocent, playful relationship that I felt was a real relationship,” Isham told People magazine. “So it all came off fine. It came off really well. I think she looks great in it.” “There are so many different cuts of the versions of the song,” he added. “You could see her laughing,...
Centre Daily
How to Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial Service at Graceland
A memorial service will be held for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on Sunday morning, and members of the public are invited to attend. A member of Graceland's media team told Newsweek "thousands" of people are expected to pay their respects in person. Graceland will also stream the memorial live online.
Priscilla Presley Files to Challenge Lisa Marie Presley Trust Amendment Naming Her Daughter Trustee
Priscilla Presley has filed a legal challenge over a "purported" amendment to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's trust. NBC News reports that Presley is asking a court to invalidate an amendment to Lisa Marie's trust that names her daughter, Riley Keough, as a co-trustee. NBC obtained court documents Presley filed...
Larry Gatlin Recalls Heartwarming Memories of Lisa Marie Presley After Elvis’ Daughter’s Death
Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is looking back on his relationship with Lisa Marie Presley following her sudden death Thursday. Recently, Gatlin had the opportunity to reminisce about Presley in an interview. He fondly remembered their initial meeting when he was 23 and she was just 3 years old. “I was her babysitter for an hour or so in 1971,” he told Fox News. He further reminisced about the time he saw her backstage at the Grand Ole Opry. “I kidded her about changing her diaper.”
Loudwire
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0