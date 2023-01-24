Despite years of rumors to the contrary, film director Wayne Isham claims that Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson had a real romance — and real chemistry. Isham, 64, directed Jackson’s 1995 video, “You Are Not Alone” in which Presley was featured. The couple was married the year before. “They had [an] innocent, playful relationship that I felt was a real relationship,” Isham told People magazine. “So it all came off fine. It came off really well. I think she looks great in it.” “There are so many different cuts of the versions of the song,” he added. “You could see her laughing,...

15 DAYS AGO