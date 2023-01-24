ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Alanis Morissette Sings Mourning Ballad in Black Coat at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland

Alanis Morissette brought the power of song to the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Morissette warded off the chill in a black wool coat. The collared piece featured a wide fit, complete with large sleeves and a belted waist. Morissette finished her ensemble with several gold rings, as well. During the occasion, Morissette sang her song “Rest” during the occasion. The musician first performed the mourning ballad in 2017, during a tribute show honoring the late Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington. Morissette was one...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report

David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were some of the stars in attendance at Marc Anthony's weekend wedding to Nadia Ferreira Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are married! The couple said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Saturday evening, Hola! reported. Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, were joined by various celebrity friends, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony's brother, Bigram...
MIAMI, FL
The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
Footwear News

Axl Rose Performs in Dark Coat and Shoes at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland

Axl Rose gave a heartfelt musical performance and speech at the public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Rose arrived onstage to speak about Presley. For the occasion, he wore a dark black suit beneath a long black collared coat. Providing added warmth was a long dark gray scarf, punctuated by dashes of white. During his speech, Rose spoke on the pride and love Presley had for her family — particularly her father, Elvis Presley — and recognized the effort being made...
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough Shares A Photo From The ‘Last Time’ She Saw Her ‘Beautiful Mama’ Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough, eldest daughter of Elvis Presley‘s only child Lisa Marie Presley, mourned her late mother with another poignant tribute on Tuesday, Jan 24. Riley, a new mom herself, shared a pic to Instagram of the last time she saw Lisa Marie. In the snap, Riley leaned in towards her mom as they sat for dinner at a restaurant. Riley, 33, wore a silver crop top and matching skirt, while Lisa wore a stylish black jacket with brass buttons, her hair falling in loose curls around her shoulders. Riley, bearing a strong resemblance to her mama, wore her hair long and straight.
Taste of Country

Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Set Off Alarm Bells

The last man to interview Lisa Marie Presley could tell she wasn't well. "Something's off here," Billy Bush says he told his producer at the Golden Globe Awards last week. Presley went into cardiac arrest 36 hours after the Golden Globes. TMZ is now reporting that she went into cardiac arrest a second time while hospitalized, but her family had signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order by that point, since she was believed to be brain dead. Presley died on Jan. 12.
Rolling Stone

John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms

Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his...
CALABASAS, CA
New York Post

Film director Wayne Isham says Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Jackson had ‘real relationship’

Despite years of rumors to the contrary, film director Wayne Isham claims that Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson had a real romance — and real chemistry. Isham, 64, directed Jackson’s 1995 video, “You Are Not Alone” in which Presley was featured. The couple was married the year before. “They had [an] innocent, playful relationship that I felt was a real relationship,” Isham told People magazine. “So it all came off fine. It came off really well. I think she looks great in it.” “There are so many different cuts of the versions of the song,” he added. “You could see her laughing,...
Centre Daily

How to Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial Service at Graceland

A memorial service will be held for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on Sunday morning, and members of the public are invited to attend. A member of Graceland's media team told Newsweek "thousands" of people are expected to pay their respects in person. Graceland will also stream the memorial live online.
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

Larry Gatlin Recalls Heartwarming Memories of Lisa Marie Presley After Elvis’ Daughter’s Death

Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is looking back on his relationship with Lisa Marie Presley following her sudden death Thursday. Recently, Gatlin had the opportunity to reminisce about Presley in an interview. He fondly remembered their initial meeting when he was 23 and she was just 3 years old. “I was her babysitter for an hour or so in 1971,” he told Fox News. He further reminisced about the time he saw her backstage at the Grand Ole Opry. “I kidded her about changing her diaper.”
Loudwire

