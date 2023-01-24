ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Meridian High School hosts Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School hosted the Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament Saturday. Chess enthusiasts from as far away as Florida came to Meridian Saturday to compete in the MHS Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament. Players from ages 6 and up competed for trophies and to increase their chess rating.
Legally Rooted first dispensary in county to open

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened Friday. Wayne Williams and his business partner, Michael Grace, hosted a ribbon cutting for ‘Legally Rooted’ to mark the occasion. This is the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Meridian and Lauderdale County. There was...
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville

LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
Southeast battles Union Friday night

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale traveled to Union Friday night continuing district play. The Southeast Lauderdale girls and the Union girls would get off to a very slow start. Both teams would be scoreless until four minutes into the first quarter. Both the Tigers and the Yelllowjackets would come out in the second half ready to play.
Man sues Jones County sheriff for ‘aggressive’ incident

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has sued Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin for an alleged aggressive incident that happened on December 31, 2022. The Laurel Leader Call reported 32-year-old Monterian Dotson, of Laurel, claimed Berlin became physically aggressive with him and violated his rights during the incident. Berlin said he was at Lowe’s […]
Fatal accident in Kemper County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff, James Moore, confirmed to News 11 that the Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal wreck that happened at 10:03 A.M. Sunday morning. According to Moore, the crash happened near the intersection of Old Jackson Rd. and Jackson-Stephens Rd. This story will be...
Cane Creek Solar, LLC speaks out about Clarke County project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday night when News 11 reported about the Cane Creek Solar project, which is happening in the Barnett community just south of Pachuta, we had not yet heard from the parent company of cane creek solar, pine gate renewables. Early Friday morning, a representative from their company reached out and News 11 was able to speak with Sean Anderson, the VP of Project Development.
Knights top Louisville in Kingdom 59-49

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights boys basketball team beat Louisville 59-49 at the Kingdom. It took a while for a first score to happen in this game, but Louisville was able to get on the board first. West Lauderdale would eventually tie it up and the offense started clicking from there.
West Lauderdale soccer advances to north state championship game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale girls soccer team advances to the north state championship game with a 2-0 win over Caledonia on Saturday. Kaylee Harrison and Bailee Fairly scored the two goals to lift the Lady Knights to victory. West Lauderdale will host the north state championship game...
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the search for Danny Hall is over, he was found deceased around 5 P.M. Sunday night. Cobler confirmed to News 11 that Hall was found in a chair on a porch at a home on Alice Dr., not far from where the search began on Saturday night. There is no suspicion of foul play.
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 26, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Solar panel farm in Clarke County has some residents upset

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When the residence of the Barnett community, just south of Pachuta saw land being cleared in September of 2022, it wasn’t a cause for concern. Generations of their families have lived in the area for 100+ years so timber being cleared to sell has happened before.
