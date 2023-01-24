Read full article on original website
Related
KVUE
Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
fox7austin.com
Missing teen with intellectual disability last seen in Spring Branch: CCSO
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Josiah Pearson, last seen Thursday afternoon in Spring Branch, Texas. Pearson has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 4 p.m. at Smithson Valley High School at 14001 SH 46, possibly with a female juvenile.
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
Southwest Bypass extension expected to be complete by summer
Once completed, the two-lane Southwest Bypass will connect from I-35 to SH 29. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County officials are expecting the final phase of the Southwest Bypass extension to be complete by this summer. The project to extend the two-lane road from Wolf Ranch Parkway to Hwy. 29 has been expanded to include a 10-foot-wide shared-use path.
Houston Chronicle
A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
Ascension Texas, Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reach agreement, hospital system says
Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reached an agreement, which means the contract for services between a major hospital system and one of the state’s biggest insurance providers will not end on Jan. 31, according to a release.
Ascension Seton nurses say hospitals unsafely staffed, hospital calls it ‘bargaining tactic’
A vigil Thursday evening will highlight hundreds of complaints from nurses in the newly formed Ascension-Seton chapter of National Nurses United.
abc7amarillo.com
Lawsuit filed against Rainey Street restaurant for excluding patrons with dreadlocks
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against a restaurant on Rainey Street after two men said they were denied entry because of a “no dreadlock policy.”. Civil rights attorney Blerim Elmazi, attorney Dominic J. Negrón, and attorney Zachary O. Green filed the lawsuit on...
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
proclaimerscv.com
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
Comal Co. seek public’s help finding endangered teen
The Comal County Sheriff's Office is searching for 17 year old with a disability who went missing Friday, according to a news release.
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
Volunteers for Jason Landry continued search over weekend in Luling
Over the weekend, volunteers continued their search in Luling for missing Texas State University student Jason Landry.
CBS Austin
18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline crashes in E Williamson County
An 18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline was involved in a crash with a small vehicle in east Williamson County Thursday morning. At 10:53 a.m., the Round Rock Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Chandler Road. To minimize the environmental impact that the fuel...
South Austin business owner pleads for help after uptick in attacks from homeless encampment
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin business owner says aggressive people experiencing homelessness and slow police response times make it hard to keep the business open. Laura North, the owner of Headspace Salon and Co-op, is calling for Austin police to respond quicker to active attacks and asking the City of Austin to move faster in finding housing for the homeless.
New homes for Elon Musk’s workforce planned in Bastrop County
There could soon be a new housing development in Bastrop County for part of Elon Musk's Central Texas workforce.
The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved
According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
WATCH: Leander teachers get engaged at Rutledge Elementary with the help of students
Two Leander Independent School District teachers shared one of the most special days of their lives with their students last week.
New speed limits for Round Rock drivers
Council members passed new limits for drivers in Old Settlers Park.
Comments / 0