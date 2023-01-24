ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrei Tapalaga

The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have a Plan to Turn Earth Into a Giant Observatory

Fiber-optic cables stretch across oceans and wind their way underground to handle our communications systems, and scientists think that this vast network of infrastructure could be put to another use: observing Earth's surface from below. Specifically, the 1.2 million kilometers (more than 745,000 miles) of existing fiber-optic cable could be combined with satellites and other remote sensing instruments to monitor the entire globe in real time. Storms and earthquakes could be tracked in this way, the team behind the idea suggests, as well as ships and whales passing through the seas. The network might even have the potential to be used to...
People

Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found

Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study. In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.
Futurism

Earth's Core Appears to Have Stopped Spinning, Scientists Say

According to a new study, the Earth's inner core appears to have stopped spinning. While that may sound bad, as Vice reports, scientists say it's not actually a big deal. The new findings, as detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, support the theory that the core comes to a halt and reverses direction every 60 to 70 years.
CNET

5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space

Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
ComicBook

The Earth's Core Isn't Working Like It's Supposed To

The unprecedented times just keep on coming. A new study published by researchers at China's Peking University suggests the Earth's core not only has stopped spinning, but it may already be beginning to spin in the opposite direction. In a real-life event ripped straight from the screenplay of Jon Amiel's The Core, Peking's SinoProbe Lab at School of Earth and Space Sciences has captured "surprising observations that indicate the inner core has nearly ceased its rotation in the recent decade and may be experiencing a turning-back in a multidecadal oscillation, with another turning point in the early 1970s."
The Independent

Asteroid flying towards Earth in one of the closest encounters ever recorded, says Nasa

An asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and is expected to make one of the closest passes ever, Nasa has said.The object is expected to pass by safely. But it will do so incredibly closely: coming nearer to Earth than the orbit of many asteroids.The object will make its closest approach on Thursday night or Friday morning, depending where people are. It will arrive at 12.27am on Friday UK time, or 7.27pm on Thursday evening in eastern time.It is thought to be roughly 3.5 meters by about 8.5 meters.And it was only spotted days before it makes it approach. It was...
CBS San Francisco

Asteroid will make one of the closest-ever passes of planet Earth Thursday

An asteroid the size of a box truck is about to make one of the closest passes of planet Earth ever recorded.The small near-Earth asteroid, called 2023 BU, will zip over the southern tip of South America at 7:27 p.m. ET Thursday about 2,200 miles (3,540 kilometers) above Earth's surface. This distance is well within the orbit of global satellites.There is no risk of the asteroid striking Earth, according to NASA.Click To See NASA's Live Asteroid Tracker If the space rock, which is estimated to be 11.5 to 28 feet (3.5 to 8.5 meters) across, did head for Earth, it would...
CALIFORNIA STATE

