NASA just found a planet almost the size of Earth and it's in the habitable zone of a star
The planet TOI 700 e, about 100 light-years away, is in the "Goldilocks zone" for life, is probably rocky and is about 95% the size of Earth.
The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth
The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
Did earth's inner core stop spinning? New study finds it may soon start turning in reverse
The earth's inner core may have stopped turning and could go into reverse said researchers who studied seismic waves from decades of earthquakes.
Here’s what you need to know about Earth’s core reversing its spinning direction
A new study has found that the Earth’s solid inner core layer might have slowed its rotation to a stop and recently begun spinning in the opposite direction.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Scientists Have a Plan to Turn Earth Into a Giant Observatory
Fiber-optic cables stretch across oceans and wind their way underground to handle our communications systems, and scientists think that this vast network of infrastructure could be put to another use: observing Earth's surface from below. Specifically, the 1.2 million kilometers (more than 745,000 miles) of existing fiber-optic cable could be combined with satellites and other remote sensing instruments to monitor the entire globe in real time. Storms and earthquakes could be tracked in this way, the team behind the idea suggests, as well as ships and whales passing through the seas. The network might even have the potential to be used to...
Opinion: The Earth's core is changing. What does that mean for us?
Don Lincoln writes that the recent scientific paper that found the Earth's core is changing its motion "is scientifically interesting, but rather less dramatic than some of the headlines have suggested."
Earth's Inner Core May Have Started Rotating in the Opposite Direction
The findings have implications for our understanding of how the core influences the other layers of the Earth.
What is the rarest mineral on Earth?
There is only one specimen of the rarest mineral on Earth, and it's from Myanmar.
Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found
Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study. In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.
Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
Asteroid 2023 BU, just discovered a few days ago, is roughly the size of a truck.
Earth's Core Appears to Have Stopped Spinning, Scientists Say
According to a new study, the Earth's inner core appears to have stopped spinning. While that may sound bad, as Vice reports, scientists say it's not actually a big deal. The new findings, as detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, support the theory that the core comes to a halt and reverses direction every 60 to 70 years.
5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space
Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
The Earth's Core Isn't Working Like It's Supposed To
The unprecedented times just keep on coming. A new study published by researchers at China's Peking University suggests the Earth's core not only has stopped spinning, but it may already be beginning to spin in the opposite direction. In a real-life event ripped straight from the screenplay of Jon Amiel's The Core, Peking's SinoProbe Lab at School of Earth and Space Sciences has captured "surprising observations that indicate the inner core has nearly ceased its rotation in the recent decade and may be experiencing a turning-back in a multidecadal oscillation, with another turning point in the early 1970s."
Newly discovered asteroid makes one of the closest approaches of Earth
A newly discovered asteroid the size of a box truck made one of the closest passes of our planet ever recorded.
Newly-discovered asteroid to pass closer to Earth than some satellites
An asteroid about the size of a minivan will whip past Earth early Friday, closer than many satellites that are orbiting the planet. The asteroid, known as 2023 BU, will fly about 2,200 miles above the earth in an orbit that mirrors the Earth’s path around the sun. The...
Asteroid flying towards Earth in one of the closest encounters ever recorded, says Nasa
An asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and is expected to make one of the closest passes ever, Nasa has said.The object is expected to pass by safely. But it will do so incredibly closely: coming nearer to Earth than the orbit of many asteroids.The object will make its closest approach on Thursday night or Friday morning, depending where people are. It will arrive at 12.27am on Friday UK time, or 7.27pm on Thursday evening in eastern time.It is thought to be roughly 3.5 meters by about 8.5 meters.And it was only spotted days before it makes it approach. It was...
Asteroid will make one of the closest-ever passes of planet Earth Thursday
An asteroid the size of a box truck is about to make one of the closest passes of planet Earth ever recorded.The small near-Earth asteroid, called 2023 BU, will zip over the southern tip of South America at 7:27 p.m. ET Thursday about 2,200 miles (3,540 kilometers) above Earth's surface. This distance is well within the orbit of global satellites.There is no risk of the asteroid striking Earth, according to NASA.Click To See NASA's Live Asteroid Tracker If the space rock, which is estimated to be 11.5 to 28 feet (3.5 to 8.5 meters) across, did head for Earth, it would...
NASA's Geotail spacecraft ends 30-year mission studying Earth's magnetosphere
After 31 years in orbit, NASA's magnetosphere-studying mission Geotail has come to end after the spacecraft's final data recorder failed.
Asteroid the Size of a Bus Headed Towards Earth’s Atmosphere Soon: NASA Report
An asteroid the size of a regulation school bus headed in Earth’s direction was recently detected by NASA. According to reports from the space agency, the hurtling asteroid is known as Asteroid 2023 BU. It was found on January 21 by the agency’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS.)
