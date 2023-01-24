Read full article on original website
Othello Arsonist Captured, Also Charged with Jail Incident
Not only is the arson suspect in custody, but he is also facing additional charges from an incident in jail. Arsonist captured after fire guts trailer Tuesday afternoon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is in custody, but the trailer is a total loss. Tuesday afternoon, around 3:13...
Seen This Truck? Let Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Know
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for this work truck. The truck was reported stolen early Thursday morning. The FCSO says this work truck was stolen "from a local business" around 5 AM. They did not give the location where it was taken from. After enlarging the image and...
Benton Franklin Health Selects New Medical Officer
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton Franklin Health District has named a new Chief Health Officer. Dr. Aren A. Giske was named to the position in a BFHD Board Meeting Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Giske currently serves as Medical Director at Maine General Medical Center Workplace Health in Augusta, Maine. According to...
