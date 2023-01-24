ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, WA



Othello Arsonist Captured, Also Charged with Jail Incident

Not only is the arson suspect in custody, but he is also facing additional charges from an incident in jail. Arsonist captured after fire guts trailer Tuesday afternoon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is in custody, but the trailer is a total loss. Tuesday afternoon, around 3:13...
OTHELLO, WA
Benton Franklin Health Selects New Medical Officer

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton Franklin Health District has named a new Chief Health Officer. Dr. Aren A. Giske was named to the position in a BFHD Board Meeting Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Giske currently serves as Medical Director at Maine General Medical Center Workplace Health in Augusta, Maine. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Pasco WA
