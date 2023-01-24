ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system

BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast. The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snow drifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses, and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
tuscweather.net

Wintry Impacts Possible Wednesday Morning

A storm system will track out of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will likely bring travel impacts to the Tuscarawas Valley for the Wednesday morning commute. Snow showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, will spread southwest to northeast into east-central Ohio before sunrise...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.

Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. The snow is expected late Wednesday morning, sparing the morning commute. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution on slick roads.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Journal Review

INDOT preparing for winter storm

The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for a winter storm expected to impact the state starting overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for all of Indiana. NWS is calling for rain transitioning to snow south of I-70, with higher snow totals along and north of I-70. Snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour are possible at times.
INDIANA STATE
Cleveland.com

Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn reopening

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday. It has been closed since May 9, 2022, when an inspection revealed dangerously eroded steel and forced it closed to all traffic. The Ohio Department of Transportation had previously rated the bridge “poor” on inspection reports, along with 119 other bridges in the county, cleveland.com later found.
CLEVELAND, OH
WGAL

Snowfall accumulation projections for south-central Pennsylvania

Snowfall amounts today will depend on where you live in Pennsylvania. Watch the video above to see what the latest models shows for expected snowfall amounts in south-central Pa. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the following Susquehanna Valley counties:. Adams County. Cumberland County. Dauphin...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cleveland.com

The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
