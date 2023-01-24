Read full article on original website
Snow belt to start cranking, with up to 8 inches possible by Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The break from the snow will be brief for Northeast Ohio residents as the lake effect is about to take hold, and some areas could get an additional 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
crawfordcountynow.com
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
Winter storm advisory issued for Wednesday across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Clevelanders are expected to see a fresh blanket of snow outside upon waking up Wednesday morning. Winter storm warnings and weather advisories have been issued for late Tuesday through Wednesday morning for northern Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
Snow beginning to turn to rain; expected to turn back to snow tonight
The winter storm dumped several inches of snow on parts of Northeast Ohio Wednesday morning, and snow is now beginning to turn to rain as temperatures rise later this morning.
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
NBC4 Columbus
Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days
CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast. The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snow drifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses, and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Wednesday snow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There haven’t been too many times this winter during which weather has caused problems during some of the peak commute times, but it appears as though Wednesday will buck that trend, as a winter storm system takes aim on the region. Winter Weather Advisories have...
tuscweather.net
Wintry Impacts Possible Wednesday Morning
A storm system will track out of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will likely bring travel impacts to the Tuscarawas Valley for the Wednesday morning commute. Snow showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, will spread southwest to northeast into east-central Ohio before sunrise...
95.3 MNC
Winter Weather Advisory in effect all day Wednesday for MNC listening area
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch as the winter storm hits Michiana is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. The National Weather Service...
Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley
Drivers could see cold temperatures and rain that could cause black ice and slushy conditions.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.
Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. The snow is expected late Wednesday morning, sparing the morning commute. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution on slick roads.
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
Journal Review
INDOT preparing for winter storm
The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for a winter storm expected to impact the state starting overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for all of Indiana. NWS is calling for rain transitioning to snow south of I-70, with higher snow totals along and north of I-70. Snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour are possible at times.
Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn reopening
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday. It has been closed since May 9, 2022, when an inspection revealed dangerously eroded steel and forced it closed to all traffic. The Ohio Department of Transportation had previously rated the bridge “poor” on inspection reports, along with 119 other bridges in the county, cleveland.com later found.
WGAL
Snowfall accumulation projections for south-central Pennsylvania
Snowfall amounts today will depend on where you live in Pennsylvania. Watch the video above to see what the latest models shows for expected snowfall amounts in south-central Pa. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the following Susquehanna Valley counties:. Adams County. Cumberland County. Dauphin...
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: two great new user offers this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM, first-time Ohio bettors can tackle Championship Sunday with a four-digit offer or...
National parks along Lake Superior to be first to fully decarbonize
The five national parks along the Lake Superior shoreline will completely decarbonize buildings and vehicles within four years, a challenging goal meant to match the urgent need for climate action. The Lake Superior national parks are expected to be the first nationwide to comprehensively decarbonize, which means to eliminate carbon-dioxide...
