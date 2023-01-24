ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Pro Football Rumors

Commanders, Ravens interested in Eric Bieniemy for OC

A key talking point each January, Eric Bieniemy‘s head coaching candidacy has tapered off in recent years. Despite Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson landing HC jobs from Andy Reid‘s Chiefs staff, Bieniemy has been stuck at the coordinator level. Only one team — the Colts — has interviewed him for its HC post this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Player Confirms Troubling Browns Story

Benjamin Watson apparently isn't the only former NFL player who had an unpleasant interview with the Cleveland Browns. This week, Watson shared that when he was at the 2004 NFL Scouting Combine, the Browns asked him if he smoked weed and did not seem to believe him at first when he said he didn't. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Travis and Jason Kelce's parents share plans ahead of NFL Conference Championships

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Northeast Ohio will be well represented as the NFL teams take the field for AFC and NFC Championships this weekend. Cleveland Heights High School alumni Jason Kelce, an All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis Kelce, one of the top tight ends in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, are both ready to compete in their respective games this weekend.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns OC gets a second interview to return to the NFL level

After sitting down with his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator position, Todd Monken is now off to the Baltimore Ravens to interview for the same gig there. The former offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns under head coach Freddie Kitchens, Monken has been at the college level and winning national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs since his departure from Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH

