After sitting down with his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator position, Todd Monken is now off to the Baltimore Ravens to interview for the same gig there. The former offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns under head coach Freddie Kitchens, Monken has been at the college level and winning national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs since his departure from Northeast Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO