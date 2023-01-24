Three people were arrested in Riverside County as a result of two DUI checkpoints, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. One of the checkpoints was located on Railroad Canyon Road and Church Street in Lake Elsinore between 8 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. A total of 1,123 cars were screened at the checkpoint, and two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO