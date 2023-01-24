Read full article on original website
2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House
Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
Special Mass for Monterey Park Victims Set for Friday evening
Events honoring the victims of last weekend’s Monterey Park shooting will continue Friday evening as St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church will have a special Mass to honor the 11 people killed and the nine survivors. Pope Francis sent a message of condolence sent this week and it will be...
Several Unoccupied Parked Vehicles in Long Beach Struck by Gunfire
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding several, parked unoccupied vehicles in Long Beach that had been struck by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched about 9:35 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue, near Long Beach Boulevard, regarding a “shots” call contacted a man who reported to them that his vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in the area, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Suspect, Victim Flee Shooting in Long Beach
Police were investigating a shooting in Long Beach Saturday, where the suspect and a possible victim fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Officers were dispatched at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of East Second Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills
The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Laguna Beach Identified
The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located Xueyuan Zhang in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported.
LA City Council Seeks More Funding for Winter Shelter Program
Seeking to address a shortage of winter shelters for the unhoused, the City Council voted to support increasing funding for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s Winter Shelter Program and Augmented Shelter Program. The city currently has fewer than half the number of shelter sites compared to last winter,...
Three Killed, Four Wounded in West L.A. Residential Neighborhood
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, bordering Beverly Hills, where allegedly three people were killed and four others were critically wounded. The initial dispatch was an “assault with a deadly weapon call” in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive about...
Man Shot to Death in Montebello
A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Montebello. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said. Sheriff’s homicide detectives were called to...
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
The coroner’s office Sunday released the name of the man shot and killed in the unincorporated Athens community of South Los Angeles County. Devan Williams was a 25-year-old resident of Los Angeles, according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead in a driveway. Deputies were called at...
Man Arrested On Suspicion of Felony Vandalism At End of Hollywood March
A man suspected of shattering the window of a business in Hollywood and vandalizing the establishment, before re-joining demonstrators in protest of the beating death of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis police officers, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, authorities said Sunday. The demonstrators began to gather...
Stabbing Suspect Shot by Police in Huntington Park Identified
A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Huntington Park Police officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue...
One Year Ago Today (January 29, 2022)…LAPD Arrests Fifth Man Allegedly Tied to Murder, Follow-Home Robberies
One Year Ago Today (January 29, 2022)…Police announced the arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with a spate of follow-home robberies that occurred in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Glendale and Fontana, as well as the fatal shooting of a man near a Hollywood restaurant. Detectives located and arrested...
Suspect Arrested in Pomona on Weapons Charges
A 54-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested Friday on weapons charges during a traffic stop in Pomona. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Philadelphia and Reservoir streets at 6:43 p.m. when they noticed a vehicle with an expired registration and equipment violations. After stopping the vehicle they saw a rifle in plain sight within the driver’s reach, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.
Three Drivers Arrested in Riverside County DUI Checkpoints
Three people were arrested in Riverside County as a result of two DUI checkpoints, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. One of the checkpoints was located on Railroad Canyon Road and Church Street in Lake Elsinore between 8 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. A total of 1,123 cars were screened at the checkpoint, and two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy. David Lockington’s Los Angeles Superior Court...
Teenagers Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Long Beach Arrested
Two teenage boys suspected in the fatal shooting and robbery of a 20-year-old man in Long Beach were arrested Friday. Police responded to the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard, around 8:32 p.m. on Jan. 6, regarding a shooting, police said. “Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the...
Man Fatally Struck by SUV in Pomona Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East First and San Lorenzo...
