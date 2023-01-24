Read full article on original website
One Year Ago Today (January 29, 2022)…LAPD Arrests Fifth Man Allegedly Tied to Murder, Follow-Home Robberies
One Year Ago Today (January 29, 2022)…Police announced the arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with a spate of follow-home robberies that occurred in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Glendale and Fontana, as well as the fatal shooting of a man near a Hollywood restaurant. Detectives located and arrested...
Motorcycle Rider Dies in Crash With Pickup Truck
A motorcycle rider was involved in a crash with a pickup truck in Menifee and died Saturday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads. No other injuries were reported. An investigation was underway.
One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway
A person required needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona
A 47-year-old motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision just south of Corona. Martin Padilla of Hemet was fatally injured about 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of Temescal Canyon and Leroy roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said Padilla was at the wheel of one of...
Motorcyclist Killed In Collision With Pickup Truck in Menifee
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in Menifee, authorities announced Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the driver’s...
Three Drivers Arrested in Riverside County DUI Checkpoints
Three people were arrested in Riverside County as a result of two DUI checkpoints, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. One of the checkpoints was located on Railroad Canyon Road and Church Street in Lake Elsinore between 8 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. A total of 1,123 cars were screened at the checkpoint, and two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Investigation Underway into Death of Woman Found near Lake Mathews
Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman found on a roadside near Lake Mathews. The remains of Kenia Valenzuela of Perris were found in the area of El Nido Road...
Man Arrested in Moreno Valley For Allegedly Trying to Kidnap Girl, 12
A 40-year-old man suspected of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Moreno Valley was arrested, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station responded to the incident near the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street on Jan. 18. The girl was...
Man, 19, Behind Bars for Alleged Possession of Firearms and Methamphetamine
A 19-year-old man was behind bars Thursday after being arrested with two teens in Indio for allegedly possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Fernando Guadalupe Meza of Indio was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of being in possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm and being a gang member with a firearm, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Gunning Down Riverside Motel Guest
A 46-year-old man accused of gunning down a motel guest during an altercation in Riverside must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. Robert Donald Intong of Desert Hot Springs was arrested in 2021 following a Riverside Police Department investigation into the slaying of 31-year-old Cole William Birchard.
Felon Arrested for Alleged Weapons Possession in Lake Elsinore
A 39-year-old Lake Elsinore resident was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, prohibited weapon and large capacity magazines, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Lake Elsinore station responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on...
Driver Arrested for DUI After Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash in Menifee
A motorist was arrested for DUI after rolling a vehicle in Menifee, authorities announced Saturday. The Menifee Police Department reported that the driver was involved in a rollover crash on Friday that resulted in the passenger of being injured and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The driver was...
Felon Accused of Carjacking Woman, Beating and Abducting Senior Arraigned
A parolee accused of carjacking a Riverside woman, as well as perpetrating a home invasion robbery during which a Riverside senior was beaten and stuffed into a closet, pleaded not guilty Friday to nearly dozen felony offenses. Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr., 42, of San Bernardino, was arrested last week following...
Woman Arrested in Menifee on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a man in Menifee, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the Menifee Police Department responded to the 29000 block of Farbo Court at around 6:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a man who said he had been shot in the arm.
Man Who Killed MoVal Motorcyclist in DUI Crash Sentenced
An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist in a driving under the influence collision at a Moreno Valley intersection was sentenced Thursday to nine years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty last month to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing the...
