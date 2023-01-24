Read full article on original website
Charbonneau advocates for alternative education
Danielle Charbonneau, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) English teacher who runs the Project Vine program and winner of the 61st Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award, advocated for alternative education funding to the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) board in Malden on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Charbonneau is the first MVRHS teacher to receive the award.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Sewage leak prompts Lagoon Pond closure
A large portion of the Lagoon Pond and the outer harbor is closed to all shellfishing after it was determined that a nearby sewage leak could have potentially contaminated those waters. Oak Bluffs officials discovered that the leak originated from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital after responding to a call around...
