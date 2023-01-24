Read full article on original website
Meeting kicks off small-business B.O.O.S.T. program
Small business owners will get a B.O.O.S.T. on Monday, Feb. 6, with the kick-off meeting for the Moline Community and Economic Development Department’s new Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation Program for small-business owners and entrepreneurs. The session will begin at 6 p.m. at Western Illinois University Riverfront Hall, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
County seeks nominations for Walk of Fame
The nomination window for the third annual induction class of the Clinton County Walk of Fame is open now until Feb. 17, 2023. The public is encouraged to nominate successful and accomplished individuals who have a significant tie to Clinton County and meet the Walk of Fame criteria, a news release says.
Startup assistance launches new businesses in Galesburg
The city has been awarding grants of up to $10,000 to women, minority, and south-side entrepreneurs. New businesses owned by women and minorities are popping up around Galesburg – and so are businesses on the south side. Since late last year, the city has been awarding startup assistance grants...
Fundraiser helps food-insecure seniors
VNA Community Services and KCCDD will team up up again for their fourth annual “Put Your Heart Into It” fundraiser, according to a news release. This month-long event is meant to bring visibility and funding to the plight of food-insecure seniors of Knox County. Ice cream, beer, breakfast,...
Davenport plans big year for fixing streets
More than $23 million for streets in current budget proposal. Get ready to see a lot of construction work around Davenport this year and next year. Street repairs are a necessary annual inconvenience. Work like this challenges us to find short cuts around the traffic congestion it causes. Davenport city...
Sewers and flood prevention high priorities for Davenport in next budget
We’re back with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. The city’s capital budget would set aside almost $8 million to make repairs to sewer lines. Davenport is like cities across the country where water mains, sewer mains and gas lines are aging. How much can this bring the city’s sewer...
50th RAGBRAI to again end in the QC
For the first time in 2018, Davenport will again be the end point for the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), July 29, 2023, like it was in its very first year in 1973. Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell, along with...
Cake auction supports high school
The 33rd annual cake auction fundraiser for Muscatine High School will be held Friday, Jan. 27, during the boys and girls basketball doubleheader game against Davenport North. The It Takes a Village cake, which has a dog on top, was created by Kassie Mather of Main Street Bakery and Cafe in Keystone, Iowa. It is one of many cakes that depict various decades.
Select Specialty Hospital Will Move to Genesis East
Select Specialty Hospital Quad Cities is currently located on West Kimberly Road in Davenport. Select CEO, Codie Dillie, says during the pandemic, the for-profit hospital and Genesis worked together to help take care of critically ill patients without sending them to other cities. Select will have 35 beds in a fully renovated wing of the 3rd floor, right down the hall from the Genesis ICU (Intensive Care Unit).
Got unclaimed money? Link may lead to loot
In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on Feb. 1, Iowa State Treasurer Roby Smith is sharing the newest report of unclaimed funds in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Scott County, a news release says. “In 2022, more than $2.2 million was reported to the Great Iowa...
Rita Rawson is Scott County's new supervisor
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Scott County's vacant supervisor seat has been filled by a former Davenport City Council member, according to Auditor Kerri Tompkins. The vacancy committee unanimously appointed Rita Rawson Thursday evening after reviewing 27 "very strong" and "well qualified" applicants. The committee included Tompkins, Treasurer Tony Knobbe and Recorder Rita Vargas.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 19-25, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 19-25, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Knoxville’s first female superintendent excited to be ‘coming home.’ Meet Andrea Guerrero
Knoxville District 202’s new superintendent of schools will make history when she starts the job this summer. Dr. Andrea Guerrero was approved as Knoxville’s next superintendent Monday, making her the first woman and first Mexican-American ever appointed to the position. A 1992 Galesburg High School graduate, Guerrero is...
Rock Island businesses raise concerns over neighboring scrap yard
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some Rock Island business owners are raising concerns about a nearby business and their practices on the southwest side of town. Several businesses on First Street went to the City Council on Monday to voice concerns about Del’s Metal Company. They claim the scrap yard is polluting the air and damaging roads with increased traffic.
Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good
Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
Pat McGrath Bridge on Harrison street in Davenport experiencing wear and tear
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People who use the bike path that runs underneath the bridge are concerned about debris falling from the bridge onto the path. Agencies like Davenport Park and Recreation, Public Works and Department of Transportation are aware of the situation. For a bridge that has been active...
CGH Medical Center, Sterling, IL, to Host Hiring Event on January 26 in Peru
On Thursday, January 26 from 12 pm to 3 pm, CGH Medical Center, 101 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling, IL will host a Healthcare Hiring Event in Peru at the First Congregational Church of Peru, 1431 4th Street. Representatives from lab, respiratory and recruiting for various departments will be on site to offer direct hiring, with day one benefits.
Retired Black Hawk prof shows how art can heal
Retired Black Hawk College art professor Zaiga Minka Thorson’s work will be featured in the Figge Art Museum’s first-floor Gildehaus Gallery beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Her work demonstrates the power of art to heal not only the viewer but the maker as well, according to a museum...
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
