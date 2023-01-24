ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

ourquadcities.com

Meeting kicks off small-business B.O.O.S.T. program

Small business owners will get a B.O.O.S.T. on Monday, Feb. 6, with the kick-off meeting for the Moline Community and Economic Development Department’s new Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation Program for small-business owners and entrepreneurs. The session will begin at 6 p.m. at Western Illinois University Riverfront Hall, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

County seeks nominations for Walk of Fame

The nomination window for the third annual induction class of the Clinton County Walk of Fame is open now until Feb. 17, 2023. The public is encouraged to nominate successful and accomplished individuals who have a significant tie to Clinton County and meet the Walk of Fame criteria, a news release says.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
tspr.org

Startup assistance launches new businesses in Galesburg

The city has been awarding grants of up to $10,000 to women, minority, and south-side entrepreneurs. New businesses owned by women and minorities are popping up around Galesburg – and so are businesses on the south side. Since late last year, the city has been awarding startup assistance grants...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Fundraiser helps food-insecure seniors

VNA Community Services and KCCDD will team up up again for their fourth annual “Put Your Heart Into It” fundraiser, according to a news release. This month-long event is meant to bring visibility and funding to the plight of food-insecure seniors of Knox County. Ice cream, beer, breakfast,...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Davenport plans big year for fixing streets

More than $23 million for streets in current budget proposal. Get ready to see a lot of construction work around Davenport this year and next year. Street repairs are a necessary annual inconvenience. Work like this challenges us to find short cuts around the traffic congestion it causes. Davenport city...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

50th RAGBRAI to again end in the QC

For the first time in 2018, Davenport will again be the end point for the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), July 29, 2023, like it was in its very first year in 1973. Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell, along with...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Cake auction supports high school

The 33rd annual cake auction fundraiser for Muscatine High School will be held Friday, Jan. 27, during the boys and girls basketball doubleheader game against Davenport North. The It Takes a Village cake, which has a dog on top, was created by Kassie Mather of Main Street Bakery and Cafe in Keystone, Iowa. It is one of many cakes that depict various decades.
MUSCATINE, IA
wvik.org

Select Specialty Hospital Will Move to Genesis East

Select Specialty Hospital Quad Cities is currently located on West Kimberly Road in Davenport. Select CEO, Codie Dillie, says during the pandemic, the for-profit hospital and Genesis worked together to help take care of critically ill patients without sending them to other cities. Select will have 35 beds in a fully renovated wing of the 3rd floor, right down the hall from the Genesis ICU (Intensive Care Unit).
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Got unclaimed money? Link may lead to loot

In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on Feb. 1, Iowa State Treasurer Roby Smith is sharing the newest report of unclaimed funds in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Scott County, a news release says. “In 2022, more than $2.2 million was reported to the Great Iowa...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Rita Rawson is Scott County's new supervisor

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Scott County's vacant supervisor seat has been filled by a former Davenport City Council member, according to Auditor Kerri Tompkins. The vacancy committee unanimously appointed Rita Rawson Thursday evening after reviewing 27 "very strong" and "well qualified" applicants. The committee included Tompkins, Treasurer Tony Knobbe and Recorder Rita Vargas.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Rock Island businesses raise concerns over neighboring scrap yard

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some Rock Island business owners are raising concerns about a nearby business and their practices on the southwest side of town. Several businesses on First Street went to the City Council on Monday to voice concerns about Del’s Metal Company. They claim the scrap yard is polluting the air and damaging roads with increased traffic.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good

Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
DAVENPORT, IA
aroundptown.com

CGH Medical Center, Sterling, IL, to Host Hiring Event on January 26 in Peru

On Thursday, January 26 from 12 pm to 3 pm, CGH Medical Center, 101 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling, IL will host a Healthcare Hiring Event in Peru at the First Congregational Church of Peru, 1431 4th Street. Representatives from lab, respiratory and recruiting for various departments will be on site to offer direct hiring, with day one benefits.
STERLING, IL
ourquadcities.com

Retired Black Hawk prof shows how art can heal

Retired Black Hawk College art professor Zaiga Minka Thorson’s work will be featured in the Figge Art Museum’s first-floor Gildehaus Gallery beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Her work demonstrates the power of art to heal not only the viewer but the maker as well, according to a museum...
MOLINE, IL
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE

