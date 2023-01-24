ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
104.1 WIKY

Pakistani rupee records sharp drop in early trading vs dollar -trade data

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The dropped about 1.8% in early trading on Thursday against the U.S. dollar in official bank exchange rates, according to trade data and investment houses, a day after it fell over 1% in the open market. The rupee closed at 230.40 to the dollar on...
kalkinemedia.com

US and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Canada -- the two countries most often mentioned as possible leaders of an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs – showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
kalkinemedia.com

London stocks gain on financials boost, 3i Group jumps

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Diageo tanks to FTSE 100 bottom on U.S. sales miss. (Updates to market close) By Sruthi Shankar and Shristi Achar A. Jan 26 (Reuters) - London's main stock indexes...
investing.com

European stocks edge higher ahead of fresh U.S. inflation data

Investing.com -- European equities rallied on Friday, as investors looked ahead to fresh U.S. inflation numbers following the release of stronger-than-anticipated growth data for the world's largest economy. At 04:50 EST (09:50 GMT), the regional Stoxx 600 rose 0.14%, the DAX index in Germany was 0.15% higher, the FTSE 100...
kalkinemedia.com

Walmart to raise wages for U.S. workers

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it will raise wages for its U.S. workers next month, taking its average hourly wage to more than $17.50.
Benzinga

US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday due to a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,931.37 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852 GMT), after having slipped to as much as $1,918.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
kalkinemedia.com

Irish retail sales flat m/m, up 0.5% y/y on bar sales

DUBLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes were flat month-on-month in December and rose 0.5% year-on-year, as Ireland's pubs benefited from their first Christmas in three years without any COVID-19 restrictions, Central Statistics Office data showed on Friday. Bar sales represented by far the largest annual volume increase...
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Asian Stocks - Soaring and Roaring

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Spurred by a solid rally on Wall Street after upbeat U.S. economic growth data on Thursday, Asian stocks on Friday are set to continue their remarkable run and chalk up a fifth weekly rise in a row.
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks rise as Tokyo’s inflation nears 42-year high

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as traders digested Tokyo's January core consumer prices that rose 4.3%, also faster than estimates — nearing the highest for Japan's capital since mid-1981. was slightly above the flatline to end its session at 27,382.56 and the Topix gained 0.22% to...

