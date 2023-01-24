Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Ohio State at Indiana — The Report Card
Indiana brought down the roof on Saturday night against Ohio State. Or was that just part of the scoreboard? Either way, the Hoosiers won their fifth straight game in front of a raucous crowd in Bloomington. The Buckeyes jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead, only to see IU rally...
Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Comments on Metal Falling From Assembly Hall Scoreboard
A piece of metal fell from the scoreboard at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall moments before the second half of Saturday's game between Indiana and Ohio State. Here's what Holtmann said about the situation after the game.
thedailyhoosier.com
Jalen Hood-Schifino takes over first half against Ohio State, giving IU a crucial secondary scorer
Shortly before Indiana took the court against Ohio State, head coach Mike Woodson talked with freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino. The point guard was battling an upset stomach, but was set to play anyway. Woodson wanted to reassure him and motivate him ahead of the game. So he channeled some of his own experiences.
My Two Cents: Call Me Crazy — And You Did — But This Indiana Team Is Really Good
Just three weeks ago, Indiana fans were wondering if the Hoosiers would ever win another game. I still kept the faith, though, and boldly said publicly that they would start winning. Now it's five wins in a row, and the Hoosiers are the scariest team in the Big Ten right now.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU Athletics provides explanation on object that fell from video board
The start of the second half against Ohio State was delayed on Saturday evening when an object fell from the center court video board and fell to the Branch McCracken Court. The object fell near Ohio State freshman guard Brice Sensabaugh as the teams came onto the court. IU has...
crimsonquarry.com
“THIS IS NO PLACE FOR GAMES, TRAVELER!”
You have reached the Upstairs Pub. AMF (1) has been added to your inventory. You have reached Assembly Hall. A grey-haired man in a coat and Patagonia vest approaches. HOLTMANN: “Well met, traveler! Can I interest you in a Brice Sensabaugh three to cut the lead to 15???”. [CAST...
Ohio State Doomed By Indiana's 15-0 Run, 'Poorest Defensive Output' Of Year
Ohio State and Indiana went back and forth for the first 16 minutes of the game. The second half score was 40-40. But the Hoosiers' 15-0 run in the final 3:31 of the first half, coupled with what coach Chris Holtmann called the 'poorest defensive output' of the season, was too much to overcome in an 86-70 loss at Indiana.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson, Banks and Reneau discuss Indiana win over Ohio State
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Saturday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly to discuss a 86-70 win over Ohio State. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were IU players Kaleb Banks and Malik Reneau. Indiana (15-6, 6-4) will next travel to Maryland on...
Indiana's Jordan Geronimo, Logan Duncomb Won't Play Against Ohio State
Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (calf) and Logan Duncomb (non-COVID illness) are inactive for Saturday's game against Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
My Two Cents: Figuring Out Indiana's Power Forward Situation, Ohio State's Recent Struggles
Indiana plays Ohio State on Saturday night at Assembly Hall, and with Mike Woodson back on the bench, it's going to be interesting how he handles minutes for the Hoosiers' three power forwards, Race Thompson, Jordan Geronimo and Malik Reneau. It's tough to figure, as is Ohio State's recent slump. My pregame column.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Road Victory Over Michigan
No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated Michigan on Thursday night at the Crisler Center to move to 20-1 on the season and 9-1 in Big Ten play. Here's the complete transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis leads red-hot Indiana into clash with Ohio State
Streaking Indiana isn't a one-man show, but if there is player that struggling Ohio State must stop when the teams play Saturday in Bloomington, Ind., it's Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) have won four straight and in the past three games Jackson-Davis has been a beast at...
thehoosiernetwork.com
Vera: Something about this was Indiana’s night
I guess it's true when they say in Indiana basketball is religion. Indiana was set for its most anticipated game of the year and the Hoosiers continued to put the country on notice. The atmosphere, an unknown freshman and veteran leadership all complied for another historic night at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers sounded off against Ohio State 78-65 and now sit on top of the Big Ten.
CBS Sports
Purdue vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Less than two weeks after facing off in one of the most exciting games in the Big Ten so far this season, No. 1 Purdue and Michigan State are set for a rematch Sunday on the Boilermakers' home floor. Purdue won the first meeting 64-63 behind a whopping 32 points from Zach Edey and some clutch offense in the final minutes from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
Michigan legacy recruit visiting this weekend
Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus has confirmed he will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the second major Junior Day of the month. The Wolverines have been very active in the state of Ohio and recently entered the picture for the 6-foot-5,...
city-countyobserver.com
No. 7/9 Hoosiers Down No. 17/6 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Indiana swimming and diving ended its 2022-23 dual meet slate with a pair of wins on the road at No. 17/6 Louisville on Friday (Jan. 27) inside Ralph Wright Natatorium. IU set three pool records in the win. The Hoosier women picked up their first win...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: New IU football quarterback Tayven Jackson media Q&A
Watch as new IU football quarterback Tayven Jackson met with the media on Friday morning. Jackson transferred to Indiana from Tennessee a couple weeks ago. He appeared in three games for the Volunteers in 2022 as a freshman. The Greenwood, Ind. product was a consensus four-star recruit in the class...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
