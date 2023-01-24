ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Ohio State at Indiana — The Report Card

Indiana brought down the roof on Saturday night against Ohio State. Or was that just part of the scoreboard? Either way, the Hoosiers won their fifth straight game in front of a raucous crowd in Bloomington. The Buckeyes jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead, only to see IU rally...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU Athletics provides explanation on object that fell from video board

The start of the second half against Ohio State was delayed on Saturday evening when an object fell from the center court video board and fell to the Branch McCracken Court. The object fell near Ohio State freshman guard Brice Sensabaugh as the teams came onto the court. IU has...
COLUMBUS, OH
crimsonquarry.com

“THIS IS NO PLACE FOR GAMES, TRAVELER!”

You have reached the Upstairs Pub. AMF (1) has been added to your inventory. You have reached Assembly Hall. A grey-haired man in a coat and Patagonia vest approaches. HOLTMANN: “Well met, traveler! Can I interest you in a Brice Sensabaugh three to cut the lead to 15???”. [CAST...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Woodson, Banks and Reneau discuss Indiana win over Ohio State

Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Saturday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly to discuss a 86-70 win over Ohio State. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were IU players Kaleb Banks and Malik Reneau. Indiana (15-6, 6-4) will next travel to Maryland on...
COLUMBUS, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads red-hot Indiana into clash with Ohio State

Streaking Indiana isn't a one-man show, but if there is player that struggling Ohio State must stop when the teams play Saturday in Bloomington, Ind., it's Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) have won four straight and in the past three games Jackson-Davis has been a beast at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thehoosiernetwork.com

Vera: Something about this was Indiana’s night

I guess it's true when they say in Indiana basketball is religion. Indiana was set for its most anticipated game of the year and the Hoosiers continued to put the country on notice. The atmosphere, an unknown freshman and veteran leadership all complied for another historic night at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers sounded off against Ohio State 78-65 and now sit on top of the Big Ten.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Sports

Purdue vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Less than two weeks after facing off in one of the most exciting games in the Big Ten so far this season, No. 1 Purdue and Michigan State are set for a rematch Sunday on the Boilermakers' home floor. Purdue won the first meeting 64-63 behind a whopping 32 points from Zach Edey and some clutch offense in the final minutes from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Michigan legacy recruit visiting this weekend

Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus has confirmed he will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the second major Junior Day of the month. The Wolverines have been very active in the state of Ohio and recently entered the picture for the 6-foot-5,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
city-countyobserver.com

No. 7/9 Hoosiers Down No. 17/6 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Indiana swimming and diving ended its 2022-23 dual meet slate with a pair of wins on the road at No. 17/6 Louisville on Friday (Jan. 27) inside Ralph Wright Natatorium. IU set three pool records in the win. The Hoosier women picked up their first win...
LOUISVILLE, KY
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: New IU football quarterback Tayven Jackson media Q&A

Watch as new IU football quarterback Tayven Jackson met with the media on Friday morning. Jackson transferred to Indiana from Tennessee a couple weeks ago. He appeared in three games for the Volunteers in 2022 as a freshman. The Greenwood, Ind. product was a consensus four-star recruit in the class...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103GBF

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE

