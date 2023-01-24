ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

4 inmates overdosed on Fentanyl in Montgomery Co.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four inmates overdosed on Fentanyl at a prison in Montgomery County, according to deputies. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they discovered four inmates had overdosed on Fentanyl and began life-saving measures Thursday. They were all then taken to the hospital. Deputies said three of the inmates...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Homes evacuated by SWAT in High Point standoff: police

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several homes were evacuated due to a standoff on Saturday night, according to the High Point Police Department. Officers went to an apartment on 150 James Road to serve papers to a person who was said to be “armed and acting erratically earlier in the day.” After officers attempted to […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randolph County Sheriff released from hospital

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Greg Seabolt was discharged from Randolph Health Thursday afternoon, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Office. He will continue to rest and recovery at home. Seabolt has kept in touch with his staff and has been updated continuously on the daily business of the Sheriff's...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Unconscious Teenager Found at Randolph County Party

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — After a warranted search of a residence hosting a party, three handguns, marijuana and alcohol were seized, as well as multiple arrests and one teen hospitalized. On Saturday, NC Alcohol Law Enforcement (NC ALE) and other agencies converged on a home on Burrow Road in...
JULIAN, NC
Queen City News

Woman charged with first-degree murder after shooting in NC

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies came to Woodleigh Court after getting a report of a shooting, according to Sheriff Danny H. Rogers. Deputies at the scene found […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead, several people injured at Greensboro nightclub

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on W. Market Street...
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Charged After Throwing Hot Soup On Employee

A North Carolina woman is charged after throwing hot soup on an employee in a restaurant. The employee was a teenager. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s office was called when 50 year old Shannon Adkins reportedly threw hot soup on a 17 year old girl who was working in the “to go” area. So why would a grown woman do such a thing. No excuse. She became irritated when her credit card was declined three times. This is all caught on camera.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

UPDATE: One of two Greensboro shooting victims dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 10:40 pm UPDATE:. Greensboro police identified the victim as 26-year-old Kalup Maynard. Greensboro Police investigators confirmed late Saturday night that one of the two shooting victims died from their injuries. This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Officials have not identified the victim because...
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Arrest made in High Falls fire investigation

An arrest was made in a High Falls fire investigation, announced Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields on Thursday. “On February 18, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious structure fire in the High Falls area of Moore County which resulted in the destruction of a camper,” said Fields in a press release.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Highway 421

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Saturday morning. Just after midnight, patrol officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Highway 421 North. Officers found a 31-year old man in his vehicle on the off...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

