Read full article on original website
Related
4 NC inmates overdose after man hid drugs in his body cavity during arrest, deputies say
Four inmates were taken to area hospitals and two were later released, officials said.
4 inmates overdosed on Fentanyl in Montgomery Co.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four inmates overdosed on Fentanyl at a prison in Montgomery County, according to deputies. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they discovered four inmates had overdosed on Fentanyl and began life-saving measures Thursday. They were all then taken to the hospital. Deputies said three of the inmates...
RCSO: Pot, pistol, meth, heroin found after East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County deputies found more than the marijuana a driver reportedly admitted to smoking during a traffic stop. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies pulled over a vehicle on Safie 6th Street in East Rockingham on Jan. 25 for “registration violations.”. While...
Homes evacuated by SWAT in High Point standoff: police
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several homes were evacuated due to a standoff on Saturday night, according to the High Point Police Department. Officers went to an apartment on 150 James Road to serve papers to a person who was said to be “armed and acting erratically earlier in the day.” After officers attempted to […]
Randolph County Sheriff released from hospital
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Greg Seabolt was discharged from Randolph Health Thursday afternoon, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Office. He will continue to rest and recovery at home. Seabolt has kept in touch with his staff and has been updated continuously on the daily business of the Sheriff's...
abc45.com
Unconscious Teenager Found at Randolph County Party
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — After a warranted search of a residence hosting a party, three handguns, marijuana and alcohol were seized, as well as multiple arrests and one teen hospitalized. On Saturday, NC Alcohol Law Enforcement (NC ALE) and other agencies converged on a home on Burrow Road in...
Woman charged with first-degree murder after shooting in NC
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies came to Woodleigh Court after getting a report of a shooting, according to Sheriff Danny H. Rogers. Deputies at the scene found […]
1 dead, several people injured at Greensboro nightclub
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on W. Market Street...
1 dead, several shot at Greensboro gentleman’s club on West Market Street: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and several others were shot at a gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found several […]
WXII 12
'It's going to be the hardest day of my life': Family prepares for court appearance of man charged in Greensboro woman's 2012 murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been 11 years since a woman was found dead behind a Greensboro church. Now, her family is traveling over a thousand miles for the court appearance of a man accused in her murder. Thirty-three-year-old Paula Nicks was found dead in May 2012 behind a church...
Man, teenager arrested after attempted armed robbery in Mooresville: Police
The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at 119 Super Sport Drive, the location of Carolina Beverage Group.
cbs17
Woman breaks into Chatham Co. vehicle, uses stolen credit card to buy gift cards: sheriff
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Thursday in connection with breaking and entering to a vehicle and using a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards, according to deputies. In October, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a...
Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in North Carolina, authorities say
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are working to track down leads after a newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a person called in at about 2 p.m. and said they had found a baby next […]
Man injured after drive-by shooting on US-421 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the people responsible for injuring a man during a shooting on US-421 Saturday. Officers arrived at US-421 North near Jonestown Road shortly before 1 a.m. to find Charlios R. Fletcher, 31, on an off ramp with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Charged After Throwing Hot Soup On Employee
A North Carolina woman is charged after throwing hot soup on an employee in a restaurant. The employee was a teenager. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s office was called when 50 year old Shannon Adkins reportedly threw hot soup on a 17 year old girl who was working in the “to go” area. So why would a grown woman do such a thing. No excuse. She became irritated when her credit card was declined three times. This is all caught on camera.
WXII 12
UPDATE: One of two Greensboro shooting victims dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 10:40 pm UPDATE:. Greensboro police identified the victim as 26-year-old Kalup Maynard. Greensboro Police investigators confirmed late Saturday night that one of the two shooting victims died from their injuries. This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Officials have not identified the victim because...
Drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem; man shot multiple times in ‘critical condition’: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on the highway Saturday morning. At around 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting on US 421 Northbound. At the scene, police found the victim in his vehicle on the off-ramp of US 421 Northbound near Jonestown […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Arrest made in High Falls fire investigation
An arrest was made in a High Falls fire investigation, announced Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields on Thursday. “On February 18, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious structure fire in the High Falls area of Moore County which resulted in the destruction of a camper,” said Fields in a press release.
WXII 12
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Highway 421
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Saturday morning. Just after midnight, patrol officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Highway 421 North. Officers found a 31-year old man in his vehicle on the off...
Greensboro mother charged after her three young children died in a house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday, Greensboro police charged a mother with child abuse after her three children died in a house fire in December 2022. All three children were younger than five years old. The Greensboro Police Department initiated a death investigation and a child abuse investigation. As a...
Comments / 4